Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have risen 1.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.95/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Pennsylvania are 24.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 70.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 9.6 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $4.854 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.29/g yesterday while the most expensive was $5.29/g, a difference of $2.00/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.29/g while the highest was $5.29/g, a difference of $2.00/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 10.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.82/g today. The national average is down 21.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 71.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back five years:

July 13, 2025: $3.24/g (U.S. Average: $3.11/g)

July 13, 2024: $3.68/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)

July 13, 2023: $3.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

July 13, 2022: $4.74/g (U.S. Average: $4.61/g)

July 13, 2021: $3.22/g (U.S. Average: $3.14/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg- $3.81/g, up 3.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.77/g.

Hagerstown- $3.69/g, up 35.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.34/g.

York- $3.89/g, down 4.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.93/g.

“The national average price of gasoline has seen its first weekly increase since May 11, snapping a streak of eight straight weekly declines, with prices climbing in nearly four out of five states,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The turnaround comes as oil prices have surged following the collapse of the ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran and the start of new attacks, with oil jumping another 4% in Sunday evening trading, an ominous sign that could bring additional gas and diesel price increases in the week ahead. While the pace of increases doesn’t yet appear likely to match what motorists experienced in March and April, fresh Ukrainian attacks on additional Russian refineries will only add to the pressure, keeping supplies of refined products tight even as the situation remains fluid.”



GasBuddy®, a PDI Technologies company, is North America’s trusted fuel savings platform, helping consumers fuel up for less for over 25 years. With over 100 million app downloads, GasBuddy delivers real-time prices at 150,000+ stations and tangible savings through Pay with GasBuddy+™. It is the most authoritative source of station-level fuel pricing data, updating averages 288 times daily from the broadest mix of inputs— spotter reports, direct station integrations, and transactional data.

SOURCE GasBuddy