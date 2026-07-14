BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — A dedicated group of 35 men and women has dedicated itself to making life a little better for local veterans.

The Women of Work (W.O.W.) is a group that meets each Wednesday at the Evangelical Methodist Church in Brookville to sew, stuff, cut, and stitch blankets and bears for local residents.

“The blankets and bears are for local and worldwide missions,” said Marilyn Himes, a member of W.O.W. “Men and women come together to fellowship and encourage each other in this task.”

Himes recently presented a donation of $382, along with several comforters and stuffed teddy bears, to American Legion Post 102. The blankets and bears will be donated to veterans residing in area care facilities.

Post 102 Commander Steve Ent expressed his appreciation to W.O.W. “Legionnaires from Post 102 visit shut-ins twice a year and distribute gifts and necessary items to veterans. We want them to know they are not forgotten. They are all our comrades, whether they are members of the American Legion or not. This donation will help us purchase additional gifts for the vets.”

Recently, the Legionnaires visited veterans at Jefferson Manor, Brookside, and the McKinley Health Center. They also visit veterans during the Christmas season.

Himes noted that W.O.W. members also make quilts and other items to support mission trips and alternative causes. The group is non-denominational. To donate to or join W.O.W., call Himes at 814-648-0545.

The American Legion membership is open to all honorably discharged American veterans. Post 102 is involved with numerous local projects, including an essay contest at Brookville Area High School, and produces the Brookville Memorial Day and Veterans Day programs. The Legion also provides an Honor Guard for the funerals of local veterans and a color party for parades.

Additionally, Post 102 is developing a museum for local veterans at the post on Barnett Street in Brookville. For more information about the Legion, contact Commander Steve Ent at 814-715-1190.

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