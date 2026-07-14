ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Two drivers, including a Punxsutawney woman, escaped injury last week after their vehicles struck a tow hitch left lying in the middle of State Route 208 in Elk Township.

According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police in Clarion, the incident occurred at 2:40 p.m. on July 6 along Route 208, west of Green Road in Elk Township, Clarion County.

State police report that Nicole P. Cromley, 28, of Punxsutawney, was driving a 2015 Jeep Compass westbound on Route 208. Traveling westbound directly behind her was Barbara L. Felger, 70, of Knox, in a 2021 Ford F-150.

Police say Cromley’s Jeep struck a large metal tow hitch that was sitting in the middle of the roadway. After the impact, the tow hitch remained in the westbound lane. Felger’s Ford F-150 then struck the same tow hitch. Cromley then turned her Jeep around to travel eastbound and check on Felger. Both vehicles came to a rest on the westbound shoulder.

Police noted that both vehicles sustained disabling damage to their undercarriages and were leaking fluids at the scene. They were towed from the scene by Rustlers Towing.

Both Gromley and Felger were wearing their seat belts and were uninjured, according to the report.

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