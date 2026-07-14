Thomas G. Corle Jr., 51, of Clay Plant Road, Brockway, PA died on Saturday, July 4, 2026.

Born on May 30, 1975, in DuBois, PA, he was the son of Thomas G. and Sandra Rieg Corle Sr., who survive and live in Falls Creek, PA. Tom was a graduate of the DuBois Area High School.

On September 10, 2016, he was married to Tiffany North Corle and she survives.

Tom was employed as a die setter at Metaltech Inc. in DuBois. He was Catholic by faith. Tom enjoyed hunting and fishing, mushroom picking, smoking meats and cheeses, along with cooking on the grill, planting a garden and especially taking trips to camp in Sinnemahoning.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he is also survived by daughters, Josephine Corle and Cecelia Corle; a son, Jason Corle; a stepdaughter, AaLiyah Gunn of Wisconsin; sisters, Anne (Mike) Martin and Amy Holben, both of Reynoldsville, PA; and grandchildren, Brenton and Skylynn. Tom is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

There will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 18 at 11 a.m. at the Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway, with Rev. Terry Felt officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org or to the charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.

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