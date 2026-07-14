JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — Police in the region are investigating a theft from a volunteer fire department, and filed charges in multiple incidents including a PFA violation, according to recent reports.

Cash Stolen During Fire Department Benefit Dinner

Approximately $1,500 was stolen during a benefit dinner at the Jay Township Volunteer Fire Company Firehouse in Elk County.

According to PSP Ridgway, troopers were dispatched at approximately 7:31 p.m. on July 12 to investigate a theft at the firehouse on Cleveland Street in Jay Township.

Police said approximately $1,500 in cash, contained in a black CNB Bank envelope, was stolen from a money bag during the event. The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Ridgway.

DuBois Woman Arrested for Suspected DUI

A 20-year-old DuBois woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a traffic stop in Jefferson County.

According to PSP Punxsutawney, troopers conducted a traffic stop at approximately 3:26 a.m. on July 5 on the 100 block of Elk Run Avenue in Punxsutawney Borough after observing multiple Title 75 violations.

Police said the driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested for DUI. Charges are pending.

Brookville Man Arrested for Alleged PFA Violation

A Brookville man was arrested following an investigation into an alleged protection-from-abuse order violation.

According to the Brookville Borough Police Department, officers investigated a report involving a 26-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man between June 26 and July 9.

Police said the woman reported the man was using a court-ordered communication application, intended solely for discussions involving their children and the children’s needs, to violate the protection-from-abuse order.

The man was arrested on allegations of violating the PFA order and harassment.

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