CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – The 2022 Toyota C‑HR XLE comes in a sharp blue finish and has 65,000 miles. It offers 27 mpg in the city and 31 mpg on the highway, providing solid efficiency for daily driving.

Inside, the C‑HR keeps things practical with comfortable seating and a straightforward layout, making it a dependable pick for everyday use without any unnecessary flash.

Safety Features

This C‑HR is equipped with Toyota Safety Sense 2.5, offering helpful features such as:

Pre‑collision system with pedestrian detection

Dynamic radar cruise control

Lane departure alert with steering assist

Lane tracing assist

Automatic high beams

Blind spot monitor

Rear cross‑traffic alert

Heated auto‑folding mirrors with puddle lights

Comfort & Technology

Inside, the C‑HR keeps things simple and comfortable with:

Dual‑zone climate control

Push‑button start

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Financing Available

Financing options are available at 4 Your Car Connection.

Stop by 4 Your Car Connection to see this sharp-looking 2022 Toyota C‑HR XLE or explore full details online: 2022 Toyota C‑HR XLE

4 Your Car Connection is located at 7082 US‑322 in Cranberry, PA.

The post SPONSORED: New Arrival at 4 Your Car Connection — 2022 Toyota C‑HR XLE appeared first on exploreJefferson.