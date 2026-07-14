CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – The 2022 Toyota C‑HR XLE comes in a sharp blue finish and has 65,000 miles. It offers 27 mpg in the city and 31 mpg on the highway, providing solid efficiency for daily driving.
Inside, the C‑HR keeps things practical with comfortable seating and a straightforward layout, making it a dependable pick for everyday use without any unnecessary flash.
Safety Features
This C‑HR is equipped with Toyota Safety Sense 2.5, offering helpful features such as:
- Pre‑collision system with pedestrian detection
- Dynamic radar cruise control
- Lane departure alert with steering assist
- Lane tracing assist
- Automatic high beams
- Blind spot monitor
- Rear cross‑traffic alert
- Heated auto‑folding mirrors with puddle lights
Comfort & Technology
Inside, the C‑HR keeps things simple and comfortable with:
- Dual‑zone climate control
- Push‑button start
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Financing Available
Financing options are available at 4 Your Car Connection.
Stop by 4 Your Car Connection to see this sharp-looking 2022 Toyota C‑HR XLE or explore full details online: 2022 Toyota C‑HR XLE
4 Your Car Connection is located at 7082 US‑322 in Cranberry, PA.
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Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored/2026/07/14/sponsored-new-arrival-at-4-your-car-connection-2022-toyota-c-hr-xle-177677/