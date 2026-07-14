JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Gas prices are 13 cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $4.013 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Nationwide Trends:

Gas prices are going up again, as the situation between the U.S. and Iran remains uncertain. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline went up eight cents over the past week to $3.87 after steadily dropping since late May. Crude oil prices are currently over $70 per barrel as volatility lingers along the Strait of Hormuz. Prices are still lower than they were in the spring when the national average peaked at $4.56 on May 21. Today’s national average is 21 cents less than a month ago but 72 cents more than a year ago.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased last week from 9.13 million barrels per day to 8.84 million. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 214 million barrels to 212.1 million. Gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 9.7 million barrels per day.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate rose $3.08 to settle at $73.52 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories increased by 3 million barrels from the previous week. At 411.4 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 6% below the five-year average for this time of year.

The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station went up by one cent this past week to 42 cents.

Western Pennsylvania Averages

Today: $4.013

One Week Ago: $4.140

One Year Ago: $3.405

Record Price Date: 6/13/2022

Record Price: $5.029

Jefferson County drivers are paying an average of $3.934 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Clarion County, the standard price is $4.027. The average in Clearfield County is $3.935.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline today in various areas:

$3.802 Altoona

$4.274 Beaver

$4.083 Bradford

$3.877 Brookville

$4.195 Butler

$3.964 Clarion

$3.870 DuBois

$3.789 Erie

$3.852 Greensburg

$3.990 Indiana

$3.797 Jeannette

$4.182 Kittanning

$3.965 Latrobe

$3.992 Meadville

$3.967 Mercer

$4.151 New Castle

$4.216 New Kensington

$4.186 Oil City

$4.318 Pittsburgh

$3.543 Sharon

$4.347 Uniontown

$3.774 Warren

$4.181 Washington

Quick Gas and Electricity Stats

Gas

The nation’s top 10 most expensive gasoline markets are Hawaii ($5.45), California ($5.39), Washington ($4.98), Alaska ($4.70), Nevada ($4.56), Oregon ($4.51), New York ($4.08), Illinois ($4.07), Washington, DC ($4.06), and Idaho ($4.00).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive gasoline markets are Indiana ($3.24), Texas ($3.42), Oklahoma ($3.42), Mississippi ($3.43), Arkansas ($3.46), Louisiana ($3.47), Kansas ($3.47), Missouri ($3,49), Tennessee ($3.49), and Alabama ($3.50).

Electric

The nation’s top 10 most expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are West Virginia (53 cents), Hawaii (51 cents), Alaska (49 cents), New Hampshire (47 cents), California (46 cents), Louisiana (46 cents), New Jersey (45 cents), Illinois (45 cents), Arkansas (44 cents), and Arizona (44 cents).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Kansas (30 cents), Missouri (32 cents), Iowa (33 cents), Maryland (34 cents), Utah (34 cents), South Dakota (34 cents), Nebraska (35 cents), Vermont (35 cents), Minnesota (37 cents), and New Mexico (37 cents).

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