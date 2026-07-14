PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) — A local man faces felony drug and firearms charges following a series of controlled purchases conducted by the Jefferson County Drug Task Force, according to police records.

The Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed three separate criminal complaints against Todd L. Jones, 43, of Punxsutawney, on July 10, 2026.

Records show Jones faces the following charges:

Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (three counts)

Criminal Use of Communication Facility, Felony (three counts)

Intentional Possession of a Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor (three counts)

Deliver Firearm After 48 Hours Elapsed, Misdemeanor

The charges stem from incidents that occurred between February 2025 and April 2025 at a residence on Church Street, the complaints state.

According to the first criminal complaint, drug task force members received information on February 19, 2025, regarding the sale of controlled substances. An undercover officer and a confidential informant arranged to purchase 10 Suboxone strips from Jones for $100, the affidavit states. Investigators observed Jones arrive at his residence and exchange white foil packets for the task force funds, according to the complaint.

The second complaint details a similar transaction on March 11, 2025. According to the affidavit, text messages were exchanged with Jones to coordinate another purchase of 10 Suboxone strips for $100. An undercover officer witnessed Jones meet the informant on the street to complete the exchange, the complaint says.

According to the third affidavit, investigators received information on April 30, 2025, regarding the illegal sale of a firearm and controlled substances at the same address. The informant entered the residence and purchased 10 Suboxone strips along with a Charter Arms .38 SPL caliber revolver from Jones in exchange for $450, the complaint states.

Jones reportedly told the informant that he recently acquired the revolver, according to the complaint. The affidavit states that Jones does not possess a federal firearms license and is not authorized to transfer handguns.

Jones was initially committed to the Jefferson County Prison on July 12, 2026, but was released the following day after posting $50,000 monetary bail through a professional bondsman, court records indicate.

Jones is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 31, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. before Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock, according to the case docket.

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