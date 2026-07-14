BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A Punxsutawney driver was transported to a hospital following a three-vehicle crash on Route 119 in Bell Township on Thursday morning.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney, the collision occurred at 9:44 a.m. on July 9 along Route 119, just west of Albion Road in Bell Township.

State police report that Ernie L. Coleman, 70, of Punxsutawney, was driving a 2013 Nissan Rogue southbound on Route 119. At the same time, a 2024 Honda Accord, occupied by Edward E. Gaston, 90, of Rochester Mills, was legally parked along the southbound berm directly in front of a legally parked 2018 Dodge Durango.

Troopers say the crash occurred as Coleman approached the parked vehicles, and for unknown reasons, steered the Nissan Rogue onto the embankment along the southbound berm. The SUV then struck the right side of Gaston’s parked Honda Accord and continued to sideswipe it as it moved forward. Following the impact, Coleman’s Nissan Rogue traveled back onto the southbound travel lane before coming to a rest facing west.

Coleman suffered unknown injuries in the crash and was transported by Jefferson County EMS to Punxsutawney Area Hospital for medical treatment, the report noted. Gaston also escaped injury. An 11-year-old girl from Punxsutawney, who was a passenger in the parked Dodge, was also uninjured, according to police.

Police reported all three vehicle occupants were wearing seat belts.

Assisting state police at the scene were emergency responders from the Central Volunteer Fire Department and the Elk Run Volunteer Fire Department, as well as Jefferson County EMS and Brosius Towing.

Police cited Coleman for failing drive on roadways laned for traffic, according to the report.

The post Local Man Hospitalized After Striking Parked Vehicles Along Route 119 appeared first on exploreJefferson.