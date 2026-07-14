Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that the contractor for its Interstate preservation project impacting Interstate 80 (I-80) between mile markers 147 and 159 in Boggs and Snow Shoe townships in Centre County is set to begin work on Wednesday, July 15. This project will improve the ride quality and extend the service life of nearly 12 miles of road as well as enhance safety for travelers through the installation of various Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) devices.

Starting Wednesday, July 15, drivers on I-80 westbound will encounter temporary lane closures during daylight hours between mile markers 163 and 156 while crews complete patching along the center and edge lines. Then, starting on Monday, July 20, the contractor will implement a long-term closure of the left (passing) along I-80 eastbound through the same stretch. While this lane is closed, a 12-foot width restriction will be in place.

These temporary lane closures begin within the work zone for High-Speed Interchange project between Interstates 80 (I-80) and 99 (I-99). The contractor on that project will complete shoulder backup and other miscellaneous construction during this timeframe to limit future impacts to on the traveling public.

Work on the contract for preservation project near Milesburg includes milling, paving, preservation work on four bridges, installation of various ITS devices, guide rail upgrades, line painting, and miscellaneous construction. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc., of State College, PA, is the contractor for this $13.5 million project. PennDOT anticipates work for this construction season ending in November and continuing into the 2027 construction season, but it reminds drivers that all construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other circumstances.

PennDOT will issue updates on traffic impacts for this project as needed as work progresses.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.