BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Denise Messer has been honored for her dedication to the memory of the men who saved a nation. Messer has received the Doctor Mary Edwards Walker Award, an honor given to a female member of the Allied Orders of the Grand Army of the Republic.

The Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) was the nation’s first veterans organization. Its members were veterans of the Union armed forces in the Civil War. Founded in 1866, it grew to include thousands of “posts” (local community units) across the North and West before being dissolved in 1956 upon the death of its last member.

The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) carries out activities to preserve the history and legacy of the men who fought during the Civil War. It is the legal successor to the GAR. Most SUVCW activities occur at local “camps.”

Messer received the award at the Department of Pennsylvania SUVCW Encampment in Carlisle from Department of Pennsylvania Commander Michael E. Peter. She was nominated by Bill Bray, the Cribbs Camp commander.

The award recognized Messer’s “hard work and dedication in remembering the ‘Boys in Blue’ from 1861 to 1865.” She has requested and supervised the installation of numerous grave markers provided by the Veterans Administration. Those graves are easily recognized by a star-shaped flag holder. She also organized the Wreaths Across America campaign in Jefferson County and participates in many community service projects.

Presented by the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, this distinction acknowledges outstanding, continuous service directly supporting the mission and goals of the SUVCW. The award is presented to a member of one of the official Allied Orders who demonstrates prolonged, exceptional volunteerism and dedicated support.

Messer thanked her brothers in the Pennsylvania Department of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War. “This is a brother and sisterhood of fraternity, charity, and loyalty. I am honored and humbled to join the list of those before me. I want to thank Bill Bray and his wife, Polly, from the Cribbs Camp who helped me find, order, and install worn or broken Civil War headstones. He has been my mentor and friend. I am forever grateful,” she said.

“I have learned two things since joining the Ladies of the Grand Army of the Republic (LGAR). One is to attend memorial services, dedications, and conventions to meet new brothers and sisters. Second is to invite the young because they are our future. They need to know that our freedom is not free and that a soldier died to keep us free,” Messer said. “God bless America.”

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