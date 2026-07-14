CLEARFIELD, Pa. — Clearfield Borough Council has officially reaffirmed the appointment of Mark Bodle as mayor following a special meeting called to address procedural violations committed during its July 2 session.

At the previous meeting, the council entered an executive session to privately discuss letters of interest submitted by residents seeking to fill the vacancy left by former Mayor Mason Strouse. The appointed candidate will serve the remainder of Strouse’s unexpired term, which runs through December 2027.

However, the Pennsylvania Sunshine Law (65 Pa. C.S. § 708(a)(1)) strictly prohibits agencies from holding closed-door executive sessions to discuss the appointment or selection of any person to fill a vacancy in an elected office. Under state law, deliberations over who replaces an elected official must occur in public, even if the final, formal vote is held on the open floor.

To “cure” the violation, the council convened a special meeting on Monday.

“The reasons given for going into the executive session, which was to discuss the mayoral candidates, was not a proper reason for doing an executive session,” Solicitor James Dennison said. Because council members and the mayor are elected officials rather than employees, Dennison explained, the executive session was improper and required a public special meeting to open discussions to the community.

During the public comment period, mayoral candidate Mike Pennington addressed the council, expressing disappointment in how the initial appointment was handled.

“I don’t believe that rules were followed, that laws were followed, and I think that at this point with repeated issues, with illegal violations of the Sunshine Law, that council should be aware of what they can and can’t do to keep us from wasting taxpayer dollars on these litigations,” Pennington said.

Pennington added that while he supports the decision and Bodle’s appointment, he was unhappy with the process, noting he was previously assured that interviews and voting would not occur behind closed doors.

Resident Christy Fulton also criticized the council, pointing out that she filed a civil complaint against the borough in 2025 over a separate Sunshine Law violation. Fulton noted that a court mandate required council members to complete educational training on the Sunshine Law to prevent future infractions.

“I think it’s pretty obvious that those classes weren’t effective; if they were taken, they weren’t effective,” Fulton said.

Fulton reminded the council that they must preserve the public’s right to comment on every agenda item, criticizing the borough’s decision to disable comments on its official Facebook page and its failure to list the mayoral candidates on Monday’s agenda.

“You still don’t get it, you still don’t understand,” Fulton said. “How am I supposed to comment on who you’re choosing for mayor if you don’t tell me who applied for mayor?”

Following public comment, the council discussed the pool of applicants, noting that of the four letters of interest received, two candidates had since withdrawn. While council members praised the qualities of all remaining applicants, they noted Bodle was selected due to his professional background working with law enforcement.

The council then voted unanimously to reaffirm Bodle’s appointment.