CLEARFIELD, PA– Members of the John Lewis Shade American Legion Post 6 hosted a party on Monday for their eldest member, Rose Smith, who will turn 102 on July 19.

Community members, friends and family from afar turned out to share birthday wishes. Commander Carolyn McCaslin, representing the 23rd District and Bucktail American Legion Post 138 in Smethport, presented Smith with a service challenge coin and Post 6 Commander, Gene Garman, presented her with a plaque in appreciation for her service.

She graduated from Clearfield High School in 1942 and, following graduation, enlisted in the United States Naval Reserve as a member of the United States WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service). Beginning her military career as a Hospital Apprentice, Smith completed training at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, before being transferred to the U.S. Naval Hospital in San Diego, California. She completed her two years of military service in 1947, attaining the rank of Hospital First Class.

Following her service, Smith returned to Clearfield and married the late Edward Smith in 1950. Together, the couple owned and operated Smith Furniture in downtown Clearfield for many years, becoming familiar faces in the community through their family business.

Smith is the mother of six children — Leslie, Diane, David, Michael, Kathy and Pam — and her family has grown to include 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Read more about Rose here. View the slideshow (all photos by Greg Neeper):