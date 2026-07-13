BROCKPORT, Pa. (EYT) – The severe weather the region experienced on the Fourth of July weekend left a trail of destruction. One of the places that reported significant damage was Home Again Horses, an equine therapy center for veterans near Brockport.

According to Jefferson County Emergency Services, during the storm, 9-1-1 dispatchers processed a total of 604 emergency calls from Friday evening until Monday morning. Straight-line winds between 60 and 65 mph hit the Punxsutawney area. Heavy rains occurred on Sunday afternoon, causing flash flooding on several roads due to drainage issues and minor washouts. The National Weather Service said that rain fell at a rate between 2 ½ and 3 ½ inches per hour.

McWain said Walburn Run, which is adjacent to her farm, crested three times during the storm. “We thought it was finished the first time, but it wasn’t,” she said. “A second wave went through and we thought it had to be done, but we were wrong.”

When she went down to the stream, her heart sank. “The sand base in the round pen was washed out,” said McWain. “That area is used by veterans and their horse partners. That will all need to be rebuilt. We are blessed to have support, and muscle, from three local friends who came out and literally did the heavy lifting and labor for hours to make things safe for the animals.”

“Thankfully, no injuries or damage occurred to the infrastructure,” she said. “No hay was lost this time.” She said in 2025, a microburst went through the farm and high winds destroyed the hay shelter. Last winter, the weather caused a disruption to her hay delivery. Her comrades from American Legion Post 102 organized a “hay lift” to get the herd fed.

McWain and her husband, Patrick, who works out of the area, purchased her family’s 62-acre hunting camp and have been converting it into the therapy center since that time. She acquired several of her horses from a Clarion County farm. In addition to working on the physical structure, McWain also prepared herself. She obtained her master’s degree in animal science and behavior with a specialty in equine activities.

The Brockway Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Brookville American Legion have donated funds to help repair the facility. McWain is a member of both organizations.

Home Again Horses is a nonprofit organization established to provide horsemanship experiences for veterans and their families. “Our program is designed to help expand self-awareness, improve emotional and psychological well-being, and strengthen self-regard after a life of service and sacrifice,” said Jessica McWain, who suffers from PTSD after serving for 23 years in the Air Force. She retired as a Chief Master Sergeant and served several tours of duty in Iraq with the security service.

To make a donation or to arrange a visit, contact Home Again Horses at 724-980-8388 or via email at homeagainhorses@gmail.com.

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