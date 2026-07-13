JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Multiple felony theft and fraud charges against a DuBois woman have been waived to court after she allegedly stole over $4,600 and used a stolen credit card while working at a Brookville Sheetz store.

According to court records, the following charges against 37-year-old Katie Lynn Neal, stemming from two separate cases, were waived for court on July 2 in front of Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak:

Theft by Unlawful Taking, Felony 3 (21 counts)

Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3 (21 counts)

Access Device Issued to Another Who Did Not Authorize Use, Felony 3

Theft of Property Lost by Mistake, Misdemeanor 1

The two cases against Neal have both been transferred to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas.

Court documents show that Neal is currently free on $20,000 unsecured bail for each case, for a total of $40,000 unsecured bail.

Details of the April 2026 incident:

According to the criminal complaint filed by Brookville Police, Neal took over $4,000 from the Brookville Sheetz between April 3 and April 11 while she was working at the 300 West Main Street location.

A security officer told Brookville Borough Police that Neal scanned a cash app on her phone at the register, the complaint stated. Allegedly, Neal entered the amounts she wanted on the app but did not put cash into the terminal.

Officers noted the process was like buying a cash app card or gift card and not paying for it. Police received a printout of transactions ranging from $200 to $250, the complaint said.

According to police, Neal gave a statement to store security on April 14. The complaint quotes Neal as saying, “I scanned Cash App on my phone at the register. I scanned about $4,500 onto my phone.”

The total amount that Neal allegedly stole was $4,625.

The affidavit said Neal failed to appear for a scheduled interview on April 21. Police stated the defendant would not answer her phone or return calls to reschedule.

Court records show police filed the following charges against Neal on April 24 in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office:

Theft by Unlawful Taking, Felony 3 (21 counts)

Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3 (21 counts)

Details of the October 2025 incident:

Court records show that the following charges against Neal were filed June 9 in Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak’s office:

Access Device Issued to Another Who Did Not Authorize Use, Felony 3

Theft of Property Lost by Mistake, Misdemeanor 1

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney, a state trooper responded to a care facility in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County, on February 25, after a resident’s wife reported receiving an unexpected $1,800 bill for a Sheetz Visa credit card. The victim had not authorized any of the listed purchases, the complaint indicates.

The card had last been used legitimately at the Brookville Sheetz fuel pump on October 29, 2025, according to police. The resident’s wife later found the card inside her husband’s wallet at the care home, leading investigators to believe the card was taken, used locally, and subsequently returned, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the unauthorized charges occurred between February 2, 2026, and February 7, 2026. Transactions were recorded at multiple businesses in Punxsutawney and DuBois, including fast-food restaurants, retail stores, and gas stations, alongside money transfers through PayPal, the complaint notes.

State police reviewed surveillance footage from the businesses and identified a female suspect driving a white Dodge Durango, according to the complaint. A vehicle registration check linked the SUV to Neal, and investigators determined her driver’s license photo matched the person seen in the surveillance video, the complaint continues.

During a police interview on March 2, Neal identified herself in the surveillance photos, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Neal put her hands in front of her face and told the trooper, “I’m going to be under arrest, aren’t I?”

Neal allegedly confessed to making the fraudulent purchases and told police she found the card on the floor at the Brookville Sheetz, where she was employed at the time. During the interview, she stated that she threw the card away but she didn’t remember where at, the complaint notes. She told investigators she used the card due to financial difficulties, postpartum depression, and an online gambling problem, according to the complaint.

The post Two Theft Cases Against Former Brookville Convenience Store Worker Move to Higher Court appeared first on exploreJefferson.