KARTHAUS — One of central Pennsylvania’s largest and most anticipated community events returns next weekend as bargain hunters, collectors and travelers are invited to hit the road for the 29th Annual Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation (QIDC) 100-Mile Yard Sale on Friday, July 17, and Saturday, July 18.

Stretching approximately 100 miles through the scenic Pennsylvania Wilds, the annual event winds through portions of Clearfield, Centre, Elk and Cameron counties, transforming quiet rural communities into a shopper’s paradise. Residents, businesses, churches, fire halls and community organizations along the route will host hundreds of yard sales featuring everything from antiques and collectibles to household goods, tools, furniture, toys, clothing, crafts and one-of-a-kind treasures.

Hosted by the Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation, the event has become a summertime tradition that attracts thousands of visitors from across Pennsylvania, neighboring states and even Canada. Organizers say the sale not only offers exceptional bargain hunting but also provides a significant economic boost to the small communities that line the route.

Participants who registered before the deadlines are included in both printed and digital directories, helping shoppers locate sales and plan their routes. The digital directory was released on July 12, while printed directories have been available since Memorial Day weekend.

For those planning to spend the weekend exploring, organizers encourage visitors to make it more than just a shopping trip. The route passes through some of Pennsylvania’s most scenic countryside, offering opportunities to enjoy local restaurants, lodging, wildlife viewing and attractions throughout the Quehanna region.

The QIDC, founded in 1990, created the annual yard sale as one of its signature events to promote tourism and economic development throughout the area. Over nearly three decades, the event has grown into one of the largest yard sales in the state and continues to draw repeat visitors each summer.

Whether searching for vintage collectibles, unique antiques, handmade items or everyday bargains, shoppers are encouraged to bring cash, wear comfortable shoes, and allow plenty of time to explore the miles of participating sales scattered along the route.

Additional information, route maps and the digital yard sale directory are available through the Visit Quehanna Area website.