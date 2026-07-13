That’s the title of a Rolling Stones album, from 1981. I hope that the Stones don’t mind if I use it as a lead-in to my latest, no-fail, financial venture.

Some people go bonkers all the time over the stock market. They track everything on a daily basis. This means that they could be in need of psychiatric help. Myself, I would rather spend my time playing tennis, throwing something tasty into my smoker, and trying to entertain my readers. That’s what financial advisors are for.

But then came Space X. When Elon Musk decreed that he was taking his rocket company to an IPO (Initial Public Offering), the stock market goonies out there went crazy. Suddenly, Space X was hotter than Scotty’s Donuts, though not as tasty.

An IPO means that the company is going to be publicly traded on the stock market. So, the people who buy in on the IPO help set the initial price of the stock. The price will fluctuate over time; investing in the stock market can be a gamble. And, you never know when politicians will try to manipulate the market. Don’t think that it doesn’t happen.

Because Mr. Musk allowed his employees to be invested in his company, there are Space X employees who own stock in the company. Some of the employees who got in on the ground floor of the company are sitting on a million dollars worth of stock. I know someone who works there, and has some stock. Good for him! Unlike some politicians, whose greed causes them to try to interfere with the market, Space X employees were told to not sell their shares for a couple of months, the better to let the price hit a fair value.

I will say that Space X made some investors crazy; it probably made them drool even more than watching The Wolf of Wall Street for the tenth time. And, it made me think; “Which company could I take public?”

After a recent, soul-sucking visit to my local mega-mart, I figured it out.

I have noticed that there are more and more people covering more and more of their bodies with tattoos. I do not have a tattoo, nor do I plan to get one. I have friends with a couple of tats, but they are tasteful and meaningful; OK by me. My visit to the market made me realize that, more and more, people are trying to tell their life’s story on their bodies. They will cover an arm, a leg, or both, with such artwork; some are nicely done, some are sketchy. Heaven forbid that we see them on the neck, the scalp, or places where the sun doesn’t shine (it definitely happens). Though, once one is rocking the Jelly Roll look, it may be difficult getting through a job interview, particularly if I am doing the interviewing.

Every summer, when it gets warm and we change from winter wear to shirts and shorts, I see them more and more. I even play a game when I go to the market, trying to guess how many tattooed people I will encounter while there. Invariably, the total is way higher than my estimate. I truly believe that some of these people have spent way more money on tattoos than I spent on repaving my driveway. I will offer that such an array of tattoos reminds me of a Clint Eastwood movie; the good, the bad, and the ugly.

It’s the good tattoos and the artists who do them, that are my pathway to a new income stream, because I have an IPO plan. I need to connect with a person who is a quality tattoo artist. I need to convince him or her to incorporate with me as the CEO. Then, I need to take that company public. Given the tattoo market nowadays, how could I lose? No doubt, I could become the Elon Musk of tattoos. I won’t get Space X rich, but from all the tattoos I see nowadays, it could be a nice side job. I might like it better than having to deal with a college tennis player from Slovenia, or wherever, who is wailing and moaning that I reversed her call, after she called that four-inches, inside the line shot “out,” because she got away with it back home.

So, those of you “Mike Drop” readers with tattoos, do get in touch with me if you work with a quality tattoo artist. I can smell the money now. And, I won’t try to sell you a Tesla, which may or may not catch fire on I-80.