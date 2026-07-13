GASKILL TWP., Pa. (EYT) — No injuries were reported Friday evening after an SUV veered off Route 36 and struck a state road sign during heavy rain in Gaskill Township.

According to a report from the Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney, the single-vehicle accident occurred at 6:06 p.m. on July 10 on Route 36 (Colonel Drake Highway) just north of Hillman Road in Jefferson County.

State police report that an operator, who was not identified in the report, was driving a 2025 Nissan Rogue northbound on Route 36 when the driver lost control of the vehicle due to heavy rain. The Nissan Rogue crossed over the southbound lane, traveled off the left side of the roadway, and collided with a street sign.

Troopers say the impact knocked down a green PennDOT town directional sign, leaving it lying along the side of the highway. State police notified PennDOT officials of the property damage.

The Nissan Rogue sustained damage to its front driver’s side, including the front quarter panel, headlight, front bumper, and front door. Despite the damage, the SUV was driven from the scene by the operator.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash, according to the report.

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