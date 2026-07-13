JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police released reports detailing three unrelated incidents in Jefferson County, including an altered check investigation, a fleeing-and-eluding arrest following a pursuit, and a juvenile harassment investigation.

Altered Check Under Investigation in Heath Township

State police are investigating a reported altered check in Jefferson County.

According to PSP Marienville, troopers responded on July 10 to investigate a theft report on Shaffer Road in Heath Township. Police said a check was washed and re-written for $400.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Pursuit in Perry Township

Two Punxsutawney residents were arrested following a vehicle pursuit in Jefferson County.

According to PSP Punxsutawney, troopers attempted to stop two UTVs on Wachob Drive near Sprankle Mills Road in Perry Township at approximately 11:09 p.m. on June 13. Police said the vehicles fled after emergency lights and sirens were activated, leading troopers on a pursuit of more than four miles before one vehicle stopped.

One operator was placed under arrest. Charges of fleeing and eluding were filed through Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock’s office, and police said the investigation into the second vehicle and suspect remains ongoing.

Police listed the arrestees as as a 51-year-old man and a 50-year-old man, both from Punxsutawney.

Harassment on School Van Investigation

Police also responded to an incident involving harassment aboard a school van in Jefferson County.

According to PSP Punxsutawney, the incident occurred at approximately 1:45 p.m. on June 30 on West Main Street in Big Run Borough.

Police said an 8-year-old child removed a seat belt, walked into the middle section of the school van, and kicked another child. The juvenile then began screaming and yelling and became out of control before police were contacted.

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