Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced today the number of firearms purchase denials and subsequent investigations for the 2nd quarter of 2026.

The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) is used by county sheriffs, chiefs of police of cities of the first class, and licensed firearms dealers to determine an individual’s legal ability to acquire a license to carry firearms or obtain a firearm through a purchase or transfer. When an individual attempts to provide false information on a state and/or federal form, an investigation is initiated, and an investigation referral is sent to the corresponding law enforcement agency.

According to Pennsylvania law, a person commits a felony of the third degree if they make a false oral or written statement on any federal or state agency form or willfully present false identification that is likely to deceive the seller, licensed dealer, or licensed manufacturer. During the PICS process, some individuals are identified as having an active warrant for their arrest as well.

For the 2nd quarter, the following investigations were initiated by the PSP Firearms Division and referred to PSP Troops, municipal police departments, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Table 1: Q2 2026 PICS statistics, compared to Q2 2025

2025 2026 PICS Checks Conducted 238,003 239,047 Persons Denied 3,444 3,833 Denials referred to law enforcement agencies 1,017 905 Referred to PSP 450 217 Referred to municipal law enforcement 480 612 Referred to ATF 87 76 Individuals arrested for a warrant at point of purchase 20 18

For more information on PICS and carrying firearms in Pennsylvania, visit psp.pa.gov.