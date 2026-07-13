KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Emery & Son Contracting continues to deliver dependable, high‑quality outdoor construction across local and surrounding areas.

Their work is known for solid craftsmanship, attention to detail, and results that hold up year after year. From retaining walls to custom patios, the team focuses on creating outdoor spaces that are both functional and inviting.

Their recent projects highlight that approach—stone walls built for long‑term stability, paver patios designed for gathering, and outdoor living areas that bring comfort and style together. Whether it’s a fire pit, a lit walkway, or a full backyard redesign, each job is handled with care from start to finish.

Now Scheduling Remaining 2026 Projects

The 2026 season is already well underway, and Emery & Son Contracting is booking the last openings for the year. Spots fill quickly, so homeowners interested in starting an outdoor project are encouraged to reach out soon.

Services Offered

Retaining walls

Custom paver patios

Excavation

Outdoor lighting

Drainage solutions

Driveways

Concrete work

Built With Care and Experience

Every project completed by Emery & Son Contracting reflects their commitment to quality. The team takes pride in creating outdoor spaces that look good, function well, and stand up to the elements.

To learn more or to secure one of the remaining 2026 openings, contact Emery & Son Contracting at 412‑463‑3388.

For inspiration and recent project photos, visit them on Facebook.

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