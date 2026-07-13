BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — The Brookville YMCA is moving forward with its newly acquired building on Service Center Road in Pine Creek Township, a facility originally built as a gymnastics center that will now support the continued growth of the Y’s gymnastics program.

According to an announcement by the YMCA, the building will “support the continued growth of our gymnastics program while creating opportunities for additional activities and services for individuals and families of all ages.”

The statement states the “significant investment will provide enhanced facilities, allow us to better serve our rapidly growing membership, and create even more opportunities for health, wellness, recreation, and community engagement in our town.”

This building in Pine Creek Township will be the new home of the YMCA’s gymnastics program.

YMCA Executive Director Tina Householder said the Main Street YMCA will remain open. “The addition of the gymnastics center adds to our program. We will not be closing the Brookville YMCA,” she said.

The notification said the building is “more than just a building, we envision this space becoming a vibrant hub where people can learn new skills, build confidence, form lasting connections, and thrive in a safe and welcoming environment.”

The release said the expansion directly reflects the organization’s unwavering commitment to the YMCA’s mission: “To put Christian principles into practice through programs that build a healthy spirit, mind, and body for all.” None of this would be possible without the incredible generosity and steadfast support of the community.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to every individual, family, and organization that has contributed financially to the Brookville Y. Your belief in our mission and dedication to the well-being of our community have helped make this dream a reality, and we look forward to celebrating this exciting new chapter with you and witnessing the positive impact it will have for years to come,” stated the statement. The announcement appeared on the YMCA home page.

According to the historical marker placed at the Main Street YMCA, Brookville’s YMCA organized sometime before 1905 and operated from Mechanic’s Hall. In June, 1915, this wooden building burned down. Citizens quickly responded, raising $41,158 in only a week. This fundraising campaign helped contribute to the construction of the new brick YMCA building that opened in 1917. The building includes a pool, showers, dining room, gym, exercise rooms, classrooms, and offices. It’s said that Brookville is the smallest community east of the Mississippi to have a full-service YMCA.

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