FARGO, N.D. (EYT) — There are 30 wrestling mats spread across the Fargodome floor, each with its own referee, its own crowd and its own story unfolding at once.

The whistles overlap. Coaches yell instructions that disappear into the noise. Wrestlers weave through the aisles looking for the next mat assignment, while others sit wrapped in sweatshirts, trying to slow their breathing before another match.

It can feel like organized chaos.

“It can get overwhelming at times,” said Brookville sophomore Cody Householder. “The heat and all the practices and the weigh-ins. It gets on you. But it’s really centered around wrestling, which keeps you kind of locked in and focused.”

For Householder, the chaos never became a distraction over a long weekend.

Instead, it became proof.

The freshman District 9 114-pound champion walked into one of the country’s deepest wrestling tournaments believing he belonged. Nine freestyle matches later, he walked away with something even more valuable than confidence.

Validation.

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Householder placed eighth at 120 pounds in the 16U Boys Freestyle division at the 2026 Marine Corps Junior Nationals, earning All-American honors after going 6-3 against many of the nation’s top wrestlers. Three of those victories came by technical fall, and his performance reinforced what months of training had begun to tell him.

“I felt pretty confident,” Householder said. “I felt like I could go out there and compete with the best guys, and I’ve been training pretty hard, so I felt that I was prepared.”

Preparation had fueled bigger dreams than eighth place.

He wanted more than a stop-sign-shaped All-American medal, prestigious in its own right. He wanted the Fargo championship plaque.

“My goal was definitely to become an All-American, but I wanted to be a Fargo champ because I’ve been training pretty hard for this for awhile now, and I finally built up enough confidence to go out there and just do what I needed to do.”

That confidence wasn’t built overnight.

Qualifying for Fargo is an accomplishment by itself. Wrestlers must earn their way. through state or regional qualifying tournaments before ever stepping inside the Fargodome.

Once there, nothing comes easy.

Householder opened the tournament by winning his first three matches before running into New Jersey’s Shiloh Joyce, who handed him a 9-5 defeat.

The loss didn’t end his tournament.

It simply sent him into the long, unforgiving consolation bracket, where every match becomes an elimination match.

Cody Householder, left, went 6-3 in the freestyle 16U bracket at 120 pounds at the 2026 U.S. Marine Corps Junior Nationals in Fargo, N.D./Submitted photo

Householder responded. He won his consolation round-of-16 bout, then another in the consolation quarterfinals to guarantee All-American status before falling in the consolation semifinal and again in the seventh-place bout to finish eighth.

By the end of the tournament, he had wrestled nine freestyle matches against elite competition.

The wins, as well as the losses, were the lessons.

”I’ve been working on my head hands defense a lot recently, and I feel like not many people got to my legs,” Householder said. “That allowed me to do more scoring than what they did, which allowed me to win more matches.”

The tournament confirmed two things. His defensive work was paying off, and he belonged on the same mats as the nation’s best.

“One of the main things I learned is if I can not let people get to my legs, I have a way better chance of winning,” Householder said. “I also realize that I can compete with some of the best guys in the nation at a high level.”

Freestyle has always felt natural to him.

Freestyle reward exposure instead of prolonged control, making it a faster, more open style than high school folkstyle. Greco-Roman strips away leg attacks altogether.

Householder appreciates all three.

He simply believes one fits him better.

“I’d say freestyle is probably my best style — I enjoy it more,” He said. “I just train a lot for that, and I just kind of have a feel for some of the positions.”

The subtle differences matter.

“It’s harder to score on people in freestyle than in Greco,” he said. “It’s harder to maneuver people like you can in folk style.”

His week in Fargo isn’t over.

Householder is scheduled to compete at 126 pounds in the 16U Greco-Roman tournament beginning Tuesday.

“In Greco, I plan to go out there and do what I’ve been doing and just compete,” he said.

His confidence has only grown over the past year.

As a freshman at Brookville, Householder compiled a 40-7 record with 25 pins. He captured the District 9 Class 2A championship at 114 pounds, finished as the regional runner-up and qualified for the PIAA Championships.

But the trip to Hershey didn’t unfold the way Householder had hoped.

Hoping to medal, he missed the podium entirely.

“Going in as a freshman, I planned to do what I did as far as the state tournament,” Householder said. “Obviously, the goal was to qualify and make it there because it is really about advancing and getting to that tournament. Then I feel like I didn’t do what I wanted to do at states. Obviously, I wanted to place and be at least in the top four, and I didn’t place at all. So I was a little disappointed in myself.”

“I let other guys do what they wanted to do instead of me getting to my offense,” he added. “And I just didn’t wrestle like I did all year round. It was just different when I got out there. I feel like I froze up.”

By the time Fargo arrived, Householder wasn’t intimidated by the stage.

He embraced it.

The expectation to win has followed him for years.

Part of that comes naturally when your older brother is one of Brookville’s most decorated wrestlers.

Cole Householder finished his career with a 134-27 record, 52 falls and four consecutive District 9 championships.

Now Cody hopes to accomplish the same feat.

“That was always my goal,” he said. “My goal is to be a four-time district champion.”

The comparison has never bothered him.

If anything, it became fuel.

“It’s always kept me motivated to see my brother and watch him have success growing up,” Householder said. “I always wanted to be better than him, and he always drove me to be better than him as well. Even though he doesn’t say it straight out, he always was there to push me and make me better.”

The four-year age gap meant they were never teammates.

That didn’t stop the lessons.

“He would always grab a hold of me,” Householder said with a laugh.

It toughened him up. He knew he’d need it with the legacy he had to follow.

Cole is a very interested party in Cody’s development. At the Naval Academy now, older brother always found time to watch younger brother wrestle.

“He got to watch me quite a bit this year like online and whatnot,” Cody Householder said. “He would always tell me good luck and good job and to go out and not let the reputation down. I did the best I could and won quite a bit. It felt good to go out there and just do what I was supposed to do.”

The two are similar in some respects on the mat. Different in others.



What they do share can’t really be taught by any coach.

They both have an endless motor.

Cody Householder is hoping to run that engine for as long as he can.

“We’re sort of similar, but we have our differences,” Householder said. “Coaches always tell us that we have a different gas tank. We never really tire out, is what they say.”

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