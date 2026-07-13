(StatePoint) Sponsored Advertising Content. A new study exploring the relationship between Americans and their money, reveals how emerging technologies and shifting attitudes are changing money habits.

The 2026 Wells Fargo Money Study, now in its third year, explores how Americans are thinking, feeling and taking action with their money. The findings reveal consumers are adopting new strategies, looking to have greater confidence when making financial decisions, and being more thoughtful about their spending. Here are some of the report’s top findings:

Defining the American Dream

Americans, especially younger generations, view entrepreneurship as a pathway to autonomy. The majority of adults polled, 61%, say owning a business is part of the American Dream. Even more, 69% of Gen Z adults, share that belief.

Of those who don’t own a business, 74% of Gen Z adults and 58% of Millennials want to someday, with the majority saying that doing so would allow them to control their own destiny. That control though comes with some downside. A majority of business owners report using personal savings, personal credit or home equity to fund their business.

“The desire to own a business reflects a growing belief that success is defined on one’s own terms. While entrepreneurship can offer freedom and flexibility, it also comes with financial risk, which is why preparation, resilience, and informed decision‑making matter more than ever,” said Emily Irwin, head of Private Wealth Planning at Wealth & Investment Management.

Gen Z Faces Financial Pressure

Forty-six percent of Gen Z respondents describe their financial lives as messy, and many say they are postponing plans such as relocating, getting married, education and career changes. This financial pressure extends beyond young adults themselves, with 64% of parents of the 18-28 set saying their children rely on them financially, whether for money, housing or other support. At the same time, Gen Z is increasingly turning to nontraditional sources for financial information, such as YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and online communities.

“As young adults lean on both family and nontraditional sources for support, open communication, clear expectations, and shared planning can help families navigate this stage together,” said Irwin.

Using AI for Good, but With Caution

A growing number of Americans are eager to try out new technology, like Artificial Intelligence, when managing finances, however experts wonder if respondents know enough to use AI to their advantage.

Nineteen percent of U.S. adults say they have used artificial intelligence in the past year for ideas or education about their money. Among Gen Z adults, that percentage doubles.

Most consumers using AI say they turn to it to better understand potential financial moves, identify new ideas, and weigh risks and rewards. Two‑thirds have acted on suggestions generated by AI, and of that subset, 90% say those ideas were profitable or worthwhile.

“Technology can spark ideas and build awareness, but it works best when paired with a solid financial foundation, trusted guidance, and an understanding of how those insights apply to real-life goals,” said Irwin.

Other study findings include a reported increase in savings and investments over the past year, increased intentionality about spending, continued employment concerns, and a widespread appreciation for banking apps and rewards programs.

For more information, visit https://www.wellsfargo.com.

Wealth & Investment Management offers financial products and services through bank and brokerage affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company.