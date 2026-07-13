REYNOLDSVILLE, PA- Six weeks after Opening Night was held back on May 30th, Mother Nature finally cooperated for the second race of the 2026 season at Hummingbird Speedway on Saturday night.
The Pro Stock division took center stage for the evening with a $900/win special In Memory of Deryk Lunger and in recognition of Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month that is observed every June.
Trophies of the night were sponsored by the Lindemuth Family & Friends In Memory of long-time Hummingbird employee Dale Lindemuth who we lost late last year. The #22 of Chase Lambert led from green to checkered on his way to picking up the win in the Pro Stock special and collecting the $900 payday. The win was Lambert’s first career at the Bird. Other feature winners on the night included: the #23 of B.J. Hudson in the Semi Late Models, the #36 of Paul Kot in the Srock Contracting Super Late Models, the #88 of Josh Fields in the Pure Stocks, the #F6 of Justin Forsythe in the Four-Cylinders, and the #818 of Bob Connor in the Economods. Fields made it back-to-back wins to open the season, while Hudson, Kot, and Connor all took their first trips to victory lane. The win for Forsythe was his first career win at Hummingbird.
Speedway Notes: 111 cars packed the pit area for the second night of the 2026 racing season. That breaks down to: 14 Semi Late Models, 18 Pro Stocks, 19 Super Late Models, 18 Pure Stocks, 30 Four-Cylinders, and 9 Economods. We will be back in action this coming Saturday, July 18th, with a regular 6-Division Program on the card. The Ken Schaffer Excavating Kids Club gets underway every Saturday night at 6pm by the pit gate entrance. It is a great place to take your kids to do some fun kids club activities prior to racing getting started. For more information regarding the July 18th racing action and future events, keep it tuned to the track Facebook page @ Hummingbird Speedway and website @ www.hummingbirdspeedway.com
for the latest updates.
Results:
Semi Late Models
1st) #23 B.J. Hudson
2nd) #3xAA Doug Surra
3rd) #51 Brad Benton
4th) #32X Bryan Benton
5th) #28N Nate Smith
6th) #1H Larry Hollenbaugh
7th) #18 Rich Runyan Jr.
8th) #11 Kyle Shannon
9th) #96R Tyler Rougeux
10th) #17G Brady Gallaher
11th) #C22 Mike Blazer
12th) #88 Cory Price
13th) #13 Brandon Marhefka
14th) #16 Nick Botteicher
Pro Stocks
1st) #22 Chase Lambert
2nd) #55C Brandon Connor
3rd) #12M Trevor McCann
4th) #29 Curt Bish
5th) #24C Dennis Curry Jr.
6th) #20J Jimmy Fosnaught
7th) #3 Rich Howell
8th) #10R Raven Fuller
9th) #150 Kyle Corah
10th) #104 Allen Lamb
11th) #96 Garrett Bowser
12th) #44 Jim Challingsworth
13th) #37A Jim Bloom
14th) #983 Zack Gustafson
15th) #152S Bill Swaney
16th) #54S Mitch Stiles
17th) #77 Nathan Brady
18th) #28 Fuzzy Fields
Srock Contracting Super Late Models
1st) #36 Paul Kot
2nd) #5L Jon Lee
3rd) #13X Kenny Schaffer
4th) #55 Denny Fenton
5th) #W3 John Weaver
6th) #22B Darrell Bossard
7th) #44 Joe Petyak
8th) #03 Doug Eck
9th) #66N Orvis Newcome lll
10th) #6 Matt Martin
11th) #56 Dylan Fenton
12th) #42C Chad Shearer
13th) #96 John Brady
14th) #67 Cody Lucas
15th) #1 Braeden Dillinger
16th) #24J Jon Rohacevich
17th) #27 Michael Lake
18th) #13 Brett Bingaman
19th) #12 Ryan Newman
Pure Stocks
1st) #88 Josh Fields
2nd) #77B Jack Brenner
3rd) #215 Brent Lee
4th) #18 Devin Dickey
5th) #50 Ashley Kilhoffer
6th) #79 Devon Trayer
7th) #28 Kaleb Fields
8th) #46 Dustin Challingsworth
9th) #49 George Bailey
10th) #28V Luke Vrana
11th) #37B Caleb Bloom
12th) #56K Renae Meyer
13th) #30K Austin Hugill
14th) #23M Bo Murray
15th) #14C Cody Cassler
16th) #01D Dominic Marchiori
17th) #11 Dave Galore
18th) #55X Andy Frey
Four-Cylinders
1st) #F6 Justin Forsythe
2nd) #71 Matt Knight
3rd) #007 William Kephart
4th) #13X Greg Kiehl
5th) #50 Garrett Watkins
6th) #THE99 Scott Robison
7th) #007J Jimmy Ogden
8th) #11L Chad Lidwell
9th) #64K Mike Phillipson
10th) #37M Zach Lennox
11th) #02W Josh Whetstone
12th) #D10 Kevin Dotten
13th) #64E Isaac Exley
14th) #15S Greg Snell
15th) #87M Matt Mitchell
16th) #8H Joe Huber
17th) #44B Bruce Long
18th) #358 Jace Frantz
19th) #3H Shawn Hadden
20th) #13X Adam Pletcher
21st) #4T1 Allen Robison
22nd) #23 Brett Hanley
23rd) #11H Gerald Hudson
24th) #778 Duane Hinderliter
25th) #29L Josh Lindenmuth
26th) #158 Camden Frantz
DNQ: Mike Kelley, David Seibert, Brad Long, and Jim Boyer
Economods
1st) #818 Bob Connor
2nd) #46 Kyle Reinwald
3rd) #50 Bob McMillen
4th) #7 Kevin Burkhart
5th) #C17 Brad Curran Jr.
6th) #12B Ed Robley
7th) #X Mark Bell
8th) #777 Justin Lapcevich
9th) #923 Shane Wilson