REYNOLDSVILLE, PA- Six weeks after Opening Night was held back on May 30th, Mother Nature finally cooperated for the second race of the 2026 season at Hummingbird Speedway on Saturday night.

The Pro Stock division took center stage for the evening with a $900/win special In Memory of Deryk Lunger and in recognition of Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month that is observed every June.

Trophies of the night were sponsored by the Lindemuth Family & Friends In Memory of long-time Hummingbird employee Dale Lindemuth who we lost late last year. The #22 of Chase Lambert led from green to checkered on his way to picking up the win in the Pro Stock special and collecting the $900 payday. The win was Lambert’s first career at the Bird. Other feature winners on the night included: the #23 of B.J. Hudson in the Semi Late Models, the #36 of Paul Kot in the Srock Contracting Super Late Models, the #88 of Josh Fields in the Pure Stocks, the #F6 of Justin Forsythe in the Four-Cylinders, and the #818 of Bob Connor in the Economods. Fields made it back-to-back wins to open the season, while Hudson, Kot, and Connor all took their first trips to victory lane. The win for Forsythe was his first career win at Hummingbird.

for the latest updates. Speedway Notes: 111 cars packed the pit area for the second night of the 2026 racing season. That breaks down to: 14 Semi Late Models, 18 Pro Stocks, 19 Super Late Models, 18 Pure Stocks, 30 Four-Cylinders, and 9 Economods. We will be back in action this coming Saturday, July 18th, with a regular 6-Division Program on the card. The Ken Schaffer Excavating Kids Club gets underway every Saturday night at 6pm by the pit gate entrance. It is a great place to take your kids to do some fun kids club activities prior to racing getting started. For more information regarding the July 18th racing action and future events, keep it tuned to the track Facebook page @ Hummingbird Speedway and website @ www.hummingbirdspeedway.com

Results:

Semi Late Models

1st) #23 B.J. Hudson

2nd) #3xAA Doug Surra

3rd) #51 Brad Benton

4th) #32X Bryan Benton

5th) #28N Nate Smith

6th) #1H Larry Hollenbaugh

7th) #18 Rich Runyan Jr.

8th) #11 Kyle Shannon

9th) #96R Tyler Rougeux

10th) #17G Brady Gallaher

11th) #C22 Mike Blazer

12th) #88 Cory Price

13th) #13 Brandon Marhefka

14th) #16 Nick Botteicher

Pro Stocks

1st) #22 Chase Lambert

2nd) #55C Brandon Connor

3rd) #12M Trevor McCann

4th) #29 Curt Bish

5th) #24C Dennis Curry Jr.

6th) #20J Jimmy Fosnaught

7th) #3 Rich Howell

8th) #10R Raven Fuller

9th) #150 Kyle Corah

10th) #104 Allen Lamb

11th) #96 Garrett Bowser

12th) #44 Jim Challingsworth

13th) #37A Jim Bloom

14th) #983 Zack Gustafson

15th) #152S Bill Swaney

16th) #54S Mitch Stiles

17th) #77 Nathan Brady

18th) #28 Fuzzy Fields

Srock Contracting Super Late Models

1st) #36 Paul Kot

2nd) #5L Jon Lee

3rd) #13X Kenny Schaffer

4th) #55 Denny Fenton

5th) #W3 John Weaver

6th) #22B Darrell Bossard

7th) #44 Joe Petyak

8th) #03 Doug Eck

9th) #66N Orvis Newcome lll

10th) #6 Matt Martin

11th) #56 Dylan Fenton

12th) #42C Chad Shearer

13th) #96 John Brady

14th) #67 Cody Lucas

15th) #1 Braeden Dillinger

16th) #24J Jon Rohacevich

17th) #27 Michael Lake

18th) #13 Brett Bingaman

19th) #12 Ryan Newman

Pure Stocks

1st) #88 Josh Fields

2nd) #77B Jack Brenner

3rd) #215 Brent Lee

4th) #18 Devin Dickey

5th) #50 Ashley Kilhoffer

6th) #79 Devon Trayer

7th) #28 Kaleb Fields

8th) #46 Dustin Challingsworth

9th) #49 George Bailey

10th) #28V Luke Vrana

11th) #37B Caleb Bloom

12th) #56K Renae Meyer

13th) #30K Austin Hugill

14th) #23M Bo Murray

15th) #14C Cody Cassler

16th) #01D Dominic Marchiori

17th) #11 Dave Galore

18th) #55X Andy Frey

Four-Cylinders

1st) #F6 Justin Forsythe

2nd) #71 Matt Knight

3rd) #007 William Kephart

4th) #13X Greg Kiehl

5th) #50 Garrett Watkins

6th) #THE99 Scott Robison

7th) #007J Jimmy Ogden

8th) #11L Chad Lidwell

9th) #64K Mike Phillipson

10th) #37M Zach Lennox

11th) #02W Josh Whetstone

12th) #D10 Kevin Dotten

13th) #64E Isaac Exley

14th) #15S Greg Snell

15th) #87M Matt Mitchell

16th) #8H Joe Huber

17th) #44B Bruce Long

18th) #358 Jace Frantz

19th) #3H Shawn Hadden

20th) #13X Adam Pletcher

21st) #4T1 Allen Robison

22nd) #23 Brett Hanley

23rd) #11H Gerald Hudson

24th) #778 Duane Hinderliter

25th) #29L Josh Lindenmuth

26th) #158 Camden Frantz

DNQ: Mike Kelley, David Seibert, Brad Long, and Jim Boyer

Economods

1st) #818 Bob Connor

2nd) #46 Kyle Reinwald

3rd) #50 Bob McMillen

4th) #7 Kevin Burkhart

5th) #C17 Brad Curran Jr.

6th) #12B Ed Robley

7th) #X Mark Bell

8th) #777 Justin Lapcevich

9th) #923 Shane Wilson