YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Delancey man was killed in a two-vehicle intersection collision in Young Township on Friday morning.

According to a release from PSP Punxsutawney, the crash occurred at 9:17 a.m. on July 10 at the intersection of Harmony Road (State Route 310) and Adrian Road in Young Township, Jefferson County.

State police say Andrew R. Meterko, 89, of Delancey, was driving a 2012 Ford Escape on Adrian Road, attempting to make a left turn at the intersection. At the same time, Natasha Doyle, 28, of Indiana, was driving a 2013 Cadillac SRX northbound on Harmony Road.

The crash occurred when Meterko failed to yield at the stop sign on Adrian Road, police said. He pulled his Ford Escape directly into the path of Doyle’s oncoming Cadillac. Doyle attempted to swerve to avoid the collision, but her vehicle struck the driver’s side of Meterko’s vehicle in the middle of the roadway, according to the report.

Troopers noted the impact pushed Meterko’s vehicle up the southbound lane, where it came to a rest. Meanwhile, Doyle’s vehicle ran off the southbound side of the highway and was stopped by an embankment.

According to the report, Meterko was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision and was ejected from his vehicle. Upon the arrival of emergency services, he was found in the grass near the southbound side of the roadway. Meterko was transported by Jefferson County EMS to Penn Highlands DuBois, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police say Doyle, who was wearing seat belt, suffered suspected minor injuries. She was also transported by Jefferson County EMS to Penn Highlands DuBois for medical evaluation and treatment.

According to police, both vehicles sustained disabling damage in the crash.

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