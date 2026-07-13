CLEARFIELD — Beards of every length, style and shape will take center stage at the Clearfield County Fair this summer as the fair introduces the Pennsylvania Blue Ribbon Beard Championship, a lighthearted competition celebrating facial hair, creativity and community while supporting a worthwhile cause.

Scheduled for Friday, July 18, on the Grove Stage, the championship is expected to draw competitors ranging from first-time beard growers to seasoned whisker enthusiasts from across Pennsylvania and beyond.

Hosted by the Appalachian Bearded Mafia, the event is designed to showcase impressive facial hair while embracing the patriotic spirit of America’s 250th anniversary celebration. The competition also serves as a fundraiser benefiting New Path Solutions, Inc., giving participants and spectators an opportunity to support a local charitable organization.

The championship will feature multiple divisions:

Junior Whisker Division (Kids)

The Whiskerinas Showcase

The Partial Prizefight

Distinguished Mustache Masters

Blue Ribbon Beards Under 6 Inches

Grand Champion Beard Over 6 Inches

Commonwealth Longbeard Division Over 10 Inches

Best in Show

Whether contestants sport a neatly groomed mustache, a full beard cultivated over years or an artistic facial hair creation, judges will be looking for presentation, style and craftsmanship as competitors vie for Blue Ribbon honors.

The event combines the fun of a traditional county fair with the growing popularity of organized beard competitions, which have become attractions at festivals throughout the country. Beyond the competition itself, organizers hope the championship creates a welcoming atmosphere where beard enthusiasts can connect, share grooming tips and celebrate the unique hobby.

The patriotic-themed event is expected to fit naturally into this year’s fair festivities, with Americana serving as the backdrop for the championship. Promotional artwork highlights the nation’s 250-year history while reflecting the pride and tradition associated with county fairs and community gatherings.

The BAMF Beard Company is serving as the event’s main sponsor, with additional support from Visit Clearfield County and America250PA-Clearfield County.

Fairgoers don’t need to have a beard to enjoy the event. Spectators are encouraged to cheer on contestants as they compete for bragging rights, championship titles and, ultimately, the coveted Best in Show award.

With a blend of friendly competition, community spirit and charitable giving, the Pennsylvania Blue Ribbon Beard Championship promises to add a unique attraction to this year’s Clearfield County Fair and may become one of its most memorable traditions.

Those interested in competing or learning more about the event are encouraged to follow updates here.