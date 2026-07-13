Brian Knepp has a simple pitch for prosecutors who are wary of 814 PredHunters: Use us as a tool. Since 2022, his group has built a large online following by posing as children, confronting alleged predators on camera and turning its evidence over to police. Now, after a Pennsylvania appeals court ruling opened a path for some civilian-sting cases to move forward, that pitch may have stronger legal footing.

But it’s still not simple.

“I would prefer to work with the police and the DAs, and I never have to do a [livestream suspect] interview again,” Knepp said. “I’m fine with that.”

That’s the version of 814 PredHunters Knepp wants prosecutors to see: not a vigilante group replacing police, but a civilian organization that can hand over evidence, help identify people who are trying to meet children for sex, and give law enforcement a starting point.

The group’s work usually begins online. Members pose as minors, communicate with adults, and, in some cases, arrange a meeting.

Sometimes police are involved before the confrontation. Sometimes the group confronts the person itself. Many of those confrontations are shared with a large Facebook audience, which is part of the group’s power and part of what makes the relationship with police, prosecutors, and courts uneasy.

Knepp points to the group’s case results as evidence that its work can hold up when prosecutors are willing to use it.

“We have over 70 successful convictions in Pennsylvania and counties that do work with us,” Knepp explained. “We have two successful jury trials, one in Jefferson and one in Clearfield.”

Knepp said his group has more cases pending, and that they’ve caught more than 300 people overall, though he said that total isn’t the main number he tracks.

Those numbers are central to how Knepp talks about the group. For him, the legal system has already shown that the work can lead to arrests, charges, and convictions when prosecutors are willing to use it. But Pennsylvania has not always been clear on whether cases built by private predator-hunting groups can hold up in court.

In 2023, Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said his office would stop prosecuting cases brought to law enforcement by predator-hunter groups. The concern wasn’t whether the online conversations were disturbing or whether the public supported the groups. The concern was whether the charges fit Pennsylvania law when the “minor” was actually a private adult decoy, not a child or a law enforcement officer posing as one.

The legal question in some of those cases was whether charges could stand when they began with a private catch group, but the statute appeared to require an actual minor or a police decoy. That left cases built around civilian stings on uncertain ground.

A Pennsylvania Superior Court decision in 2025 changed part of that analysis.

In Commonwealth v. Zambrano Aguilar, a case involving a private citizen who posed online as a minor, the Superior Court ruled some charges could move forward even though the decoy was not an actual child or a law enforcement officer. The court drew an important distinction: the defendant had not been charged with unlawful contact with a minor, a statute that includes specific language about minors and law enforcement decoys. Instead, he was charged with attempted corruption of minors and criminal use of a communication facility, and the Superior Court found those charges could proceed.

The ruling didn’t turn private predator hunters into police. It didn’t say every case built by a civilian group will survive. It didn’t settle every question about livestreams, confrontations, or public exposure. It clarified that, in some cases, the absence of an actual minor or law enforcement decoy doesn’t automatically defeat prosecution.

“The Superior Court ruling on a… predator catcher team case really opened the door to catch teams in Pennsylvania, as long as DAs don’t sit on their hands,” Knepp said.

The ruling is now part of the backdrop for prosecutors deciding how to handle cases that begin with private catch groups, including counties that had previously stepped back from them. It also helps explain why some local agencies are again working cases involving 814 PredHunters.

One recent example came in Clearfield County, where a Clarion man was arrested in June after allegedly attempting to meet a child decoy at a Dollar General in Curwensville Borough. The case began with a decoy affiliated with 814 PredHunters, while Curwensville Borough Police filed the charges with assistance from the Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office. The case was later transferred to Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas after the defendant waived his preliminary hearing.

For 814 PredHunters, that’s the model Knepp says he prefers: the group gathers evidence, police review it, and prosecutors decide what can be charged.

“I always try and get the evidence to the police and the DAs weeks before,” Knepp said.

He said the group has emailed every district attorney’s office in Pennsylvania and has had sit-down meetings with multiple prosecutors to explain how it operates. For counties that still haven’t met with the group, Knepp said he wants to keep trying.

That preferred version of the work exists alongside the part of 814 PredHunters that plays out in public.

The group has built much of its following on Facebook, where it has about 159,000 followers. Its page identifies the group as a nonprofit organization dedicated to exposing online child predators to the community. Records show 814 PredHunters as a Pennsylvania 501(c)(3) organization, tax-exempt since May 2023.

The group asks supporters to help cover travel expenses, equipment and office supplies, including through an Amazon wish list. Knepp said travel can be one of the higher costs, especially when members attend court hearings hours from home.

For Knepp, nonprofit status is part of how catch teams should separate the work from personal profit.

“I don’t believe anybody should profit themselves from children getting hurt,” Knepp said. “So, you know, I keep everything involved in the organization, [with] no money in my own pocket.”

The nonprofit structure may answer one criticism, whether people are personally profiting from the work, but it doesn’t answer the harder questions about public exposure.

On its Facebook page, 814 PredHunters tells followers not to use violent language, not to disclose live locations during confrontations, and not to post full names, addresses, or other personal information about people being exposed. Those rules show the group is aware of the risks that come with a large online audience, even as exposure remains central to its identity.

Knepp doesn’t hide that.

When asked about criticism that catch teams are motivated by clicks and views, he said some groups may care about numbers. He framed his own goal differently.

“My main objective of that is to put that individual’s face out there,” Knepp said. “I want as many people to see that individual as possible.”

That public exposure isn’t incidental to the group’s work; Knepp describes it as one way the group forces accountability.

“Most of the time, being held accountable by people like you or the general public is better than the legal system anymore, because they don’t really get held accountable,” he said.

If 814 PredHunters wants to be treated like a tool for law enforcement, then police and prosecutors have to decide how to use information gathered by a group whose work also depends on public confrontation, online pressure and a large audience. Evidence can be reviewed. Charges can be selected. Cases can be prosecuted. But a livestream cannot be unstreamed, and a public exposure doesn’t wait for a verdict.

A federal lawsuit filed by Paul Luvara, a former Pittsburgh defense attorney, challenges the conduct of 814 PredHunters and several government defendants after Luvara’s arrest in a case involving the group. Luvara pleaded guilty in the criminal case, but his civil lawsuit alleges that his rights were violated, that no actual minor or law enforcement decoy was involved, and that public posting or livestreaming damaged his rights and reputation. An amended complaint was filed in May, and the case has continued to move through federal court.

Those allegations haven’t been proven in the civil case, but the lawsuit shows why the legal fight isn’t over. The Superior Court ruling gave prosecutors a path in some cases. It didn’t erase the possibility of challenges over how evidence was gathered, what police did before filing charges, or how public exposure affected a defendant’s rights.

That’s the narrow space 814 PredHunters now occupies. To supporters, the group is filling a gap. Knepp says police departments rarely have the time or personnel to spend all day online looking for adults trying to meet children. In his view, if a civilian group can find those people and hand over the evidence, prosecutors should use it.

To critics, the group’s methods blur lines that matter: between tipster and investigator, public safety and public shaming, accountability, and punishment before conviction. The courts have answered part of the legal question. Prosecutors can use some cases built from private decoys, depending on the charges and the evidence. But the practical question is still being worked out county by county, police department by police department, and case by case.

Knepp wants the answer to be simple: Use us as a tool.

The law now gives prosecutors more room to do that than they had a few years ago. But for 814 PredHunters, that path still runs through a system built on evidence, procedure and restraint, not just exposure.

“I’m willing to sit down and talk to any DA or police agency that wants to hear anything,” Knepp said, “and make attempts to work together.”

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