UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — More than 3,000 miles away and with strong ties to agriculture and equine production, Ireland offers a unique opportunity for students to learn about horses and life outside the U.S.

Thirty students traveled to Ireland with Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences in May, as part of the three-credit course, ANSC 499: Ireland’s Equine Industry, to see how horses are used in the country.

The trip was supported by Penn State Global and the college’s Ag Sciences Global unit. The program is offered in partnership with Equipeople, an Irish educational initiative that connects international students with job placements and educational tours.

“It’s a great opportunity for students to learn outside the classroom,” said Danielle Smarsh, associate professor of equine science and equine extension specialist. “They get to experience a different part of the world and really immerse themselves in another culture.”

According to Smarsh, Ireland is known for exporting high-quality horses across Europe and to the U.S., including stallions, mares and young stock that can be used for recreation, racing and competition.

Throughout the program, students visited a diverse range of equine facilities and agricultural operations. They also explored some of Ireland’s most notable destinations, including the Balmoral Show, Northern Ireland’s premier agricultural exhibition; the Cliffs of Moher; and Dublin, the nation’s capital. The group also attended a medieval banquet, where two students were selected to serve as the ceremonial lord and lady of the castle.

In addition to horses, students encountered a variety of livestock and farm animals, including alpacas, water buffalo and donkeys. Their travels took them across the island, from Northern Ireland to County Kerry in the southwest and from Dublin to Ireland’s Atlantic coast.

Camille Lasics, of Houston, Texas, is an animal science major entering her senior year with aspirations to become a mixed-animal veterinarian. She grew up around small animals and gained a deeper appreciation for large animals, including cattle and horses, during her studies at Penn State.

She said the trip broadened her equine knowledge and her appreciation for world cultures.

“I learned so much about the Irish horse industry and how it connects to the American horse industry,” she said. “I also gained a deeper understanding of Irish culture and history, especially through conversations with locals.”

Lasics said one of the most enjoyable parts of the trip was visiting and touring farms and speaking directly with farm owners.

“It was interesting to learn about their management practices, training techniques and the different native Irish horse breeds,” she said.

Hailey Wharton, a third-year animal science major, said she was impressed with how interconnected Irish agriculture is with its people, especially in the equine field.

“This experience led me to gain a greater appreciation for the role agriculture plays in Irish society,” she said. “Ireland is so incredibly beautiful and breathtaking. My favorite part was the nature and natural greenery — most days, I just found myself staring out the window, taking it all in.”

While social activities were part of the itinerary, the days were filled with educational expectations, including classwork, quizzes and an end-of-program presentation.

“Experiential learning is what this trip is all about,” said Andrea Kocher, equine extension specialist and instructor in equine science. “There is a broad range of learning opportunities across a broad range of settings.”

Ketja Lingenfelter, assistant director for global student engagement in the college, emphasized how trips such as the one to Ireland can expand the student experience.

“This program provides students with the perfect balance of educational and explorative opportunities within the global equine industry,” she said. “It not only allows students to learn about a field that they are passionate about on a global level, but also assists them in developing skills such as communication, adaptability and problem-solving that will serve them well in their future careers.”

To explore study-abroad opportunities provided through the college, contact Lingenfelter at ketja@psu.edu or visit https://agsci.psu.edu/global/study-abroad.