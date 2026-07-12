CLARINGTON, Pa. (EYT) – Cousin Basils is serving Cody’s BBQ Specials–Pulled Pork Sandwich, Smoked Brisket Sandwich, and Baby Back Ribs–today, Sunday, July 12th.

Order one of Cody’s BBQ specials today!

The restaurant is open from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Cousin Basils’ Hours:

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Monday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. (NOW OPEN ON WEDNESDAYS!)

Thursday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The restaurant is located just off Route 36 at the Route 899 junction in Clarington, Pa., Jefferson County, Pa.

For more information, call 814-752-2486 or visit their Facebook page here.

The post SPONSORED: Sunday Plans – Cody’s BBQ Specials Are Waiting for You at Cousin Basils! appeared first on exploreJefferson.