Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of General Services (DGS) today announced an online auction giving the public an opportunity to bid on a wide range of surplus Commonwealth equipment, including off-road equipment, dump trucks, and more.

The municipal auction will run from July 14 to July 28, and the public auction will open on July 29 and run through August 14, offering local governments and Pennsylvanians a chance to purchase high-quality, previously state-owned equipment used by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

“Every piece of equipment sold through this auction represents our commitment to getting the most value from taxpayer-funded assets,” said DGS Secretary Reggie McNeil. “By putting surplus vehicles and machinery back into service, we help local governments, businesses, and residents access dependable equipment while ensuring Commonwealth resources continue delivering value long after their original use.”

The auction will be conducted entirely online through GovDeals, where the full inventory will be posted ahead of the sale. Interested buyers must register with GovDeals before browsing, inspecting (by appointment) and placing bids through the secure auction platform.

Key Details:

Municipal auction dates: July 14-28

July 14-28 Public auction dates: July 29-Aug. 14

In-person inspections: Aug. 4-6 (7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.), 5 Mountain Road, Grantville, PA 17028.

Items available: Off-road equipment, dump trucks, PennDOT surplus, and more

For more information or assistance with account setup, contact GovDeals Customer Service at 1-800-613-0156 or CustomerService@GovDeals.com.

The State Surplus Property Program, operated by DGS, is committed to repurposing and reselling government assets to extend their value and reduce waste, delivering real benefits to taxpayers and communities across Pennsylvania. For information on future surplus auctions, visit pa.gov/DGS.