Name: Luther Edwin “Ed” Yoas Sr.

Born: August 28, 1938

Died: April 16, 2026

Hometown: Sigel, Pa.

Branch: U.S. Navy Reserves and U.S. Air Force

Ed proudly served in the United States Navy Reserves and in the United States Air Force with the 576 Strategic Missile Squadron at the Vandenburgh Air Force Base.

Always looking out for local service members, he worked closely with Veterans Affairs and never hesitated to drive a veteran to an appointment, no matter how far the journey.

He also served the community through his memberships with the Sigel Volunteer Fire Department and the Victory Chapel in Roseville.

Military honors were rendered by the Brookville Area Honor Guard following Ed’s funeral service.

He was laid to rest in the Mt. Tabor Cemetery in Eldred Twp., Jefferson Co., Pa.

Click here to view a full obituary.

All American Custom Apparel and Engraving HQ is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts, and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything.”

They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll-free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here https://www.facebook.com/AllAmericanHQ.

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