From pretzels to potholes, it’s hard to argue with these stereotypes about Pennsylvania and its residents.

With its rich history, Pennsylvania has strong traditions and cultural influences that unite different regions and sometimes the entire state. That also means that occasionally the stereotypes about us ring true, whether we’re pointing to the feral behavior (I say this lovingly) of sports fans, or the age of potholes on your street. Here are some common Pennsylvania stereotypes that might have you nodding along in agreement.

Pennsylvania is essentially two different states

This stereotype, which has birthed many others, stretches back to the early days of the United States, when the Appalachian Mountains separated Philadelphia and its surroundings to the east from the “frontier” of Western Pennsylvania. Compared to the urban political hub of Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and the area around it were considered isolated and wild. Its inhabitants—often German and Scots-Irish immigrants—were indeed rugged frontier people, and their spirit of dissent helped fuel the Whiskey Rebellion of the 1790s.

Hundreds of years later, it’s much easier to get from one side of the state to the other, yet these early differences continue to influence culture and identity. (For instance, our gas station food preferences?)

2. The convenience stores have dedicated fan bases.

Two gas stations, both alike in dignity, in fair Pennsylvania, where we lay our scene—

To the east, Wawa reigns, while Sheetz is king of the western half of the state. Both are gas stations that offer easy ordering of made-to-order convenience foods, with Wawa hoagies and creative Sheetz fare inspiring two sets of devotees.

However, a couple of years ago, Wawa opened spots in central and west-central Pennsylvania—traditionally Sheetz territory—essentially throwing down a gauntlet. Accordingly, just a few months ago, Sheetz opened its first location in Montgomery County—right across the street from a Wawa!

3. Sports fandom is obsessive

We’re talking the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles, of course, but high school football is also often treated like a religion, especially in small-town Pennsylvania.

And while sports fandom often unites the residents of a state, the rivalries between the Steelers and the Eagles—and the Phillies and the Pirates, the Flyers and the Penguins—are their own Appalachian Mountains separating the two halves of the state.

4. Pennsylvanians are bad drivers

OK, I’m pretty sure this stereotype is said about everyone, everywhere. But unfortunately for us, there is data to suggest Pennsylvania has earned it. A 2017 market research study ranked Pennsylvania drivers as the ninth rudest in the country. (I submit, for anecdotal evidence, the people who refuse to respect the zipper merge.)

Still, I would argue that it’s not entirely our fault! Look, the roads are often bad. Which brings us to—

5. Potholes are a natural part of the landscape

It’s not just one town or city in Pennsylvania—the entire state is prone to potholes because of the cycle of freezing and thawing. Potholes form after water seeps into tiny cracks in roadways, expanding when temperatures freeze and pushing the road upward. But when the ice melts, a void appears, weakening the pavement—and eventually, a new pothole is born by the Pennsylvania weather.

Of course, potholes aren’t really “natural”—cities and towns try to respond to potholes and fix them before they become a problem—but you can see how they’re an issue in Pennsylvania in particular.

6. The PA Turnpike is the most expensive toll road in the world.

Oh wait, that’s not a stereotype—that’s just a fact.

The folks at the PA Turnpike (America’s first superhighway!) have actually published a blog disputing this—and in fairness, most drivers do use E-ZPass for discounted tolls, and they don’t drive the entire 360 miles of the highway.

But if a driver did pay non-discounted rates for the whole 360-mile stretch of the turnpike, they’d pay more than $120, the most expensive toll for a single highway.

7. There are more than four seasons.

Visitors to Pennsylvania may extol the fact that the state experiences all four seasons. Here, fall foliage is glorious in October, it actually snows in winter, and the weather is mild in spring and gets hot and humid in the summer. But Pennsylvania, in fact, experiences even more than four seasons.

There is, for example, “false spring,” which is a brief period of comfortable temperatures in March or April before denizens are subject once more to ice and frost. Then there’s “mud season,” a season of sludge that comes when the ground thaws (and Lancaster County hosts its popular mud sales). And, of course, there’s construction season, which is year-round.

8. Pennsylvanians love their carbs

We don’t just mean carbs in general—we’re talking pizza, pasta, and potatoes, with a healthy side of sandwiches and snacks.

In Pittsburgh, popular dishes involve adding French fries to both salad (the Pittsburgh salad) and sandwiches (served at the famous Primanti Bros.). Philadelphians have the cheesesteak, which has a PA presence 260 percent higher than the national average. You’ve also got the “snack belt,” with Hanover and central Pennsylvania home to dozens of popular snack brands, especially potato chips and pretzels (with Lititz home to the country’s first commercial pretzel bakery).

Statewide, a robust Italian-American population has contributed to a strong pizzeria presence. In fact, Pennsylvania ranks among the top states for pizza shops per capita, with an average of 39 pizza restaurants per 100,000 residents.

The state is also home to a disproportionate number of diners and delis—well above the national average. Are we surprised?