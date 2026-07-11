Altoona, PA — WTAJ-TV is pleased to announce the promotion of Riley Holsinger to Sports Director, where he will lead the station’s sports coverage across broadcast, digital and streaming platforms.

In his new role, Holsinger will oversee WTAJ’s sports department while continuing to deliver the local sports coverage viewers have come to trust. He will also take a leading role in the station’s extensive Pittsburgh Steelers coverage as part of Black & Gold Nation, WTAJ’s year-round Steelers brand that provides fans with in-depth reporting, analysis and exclusive content.

“Riley has become a trusted voice for sports fans across Central Pennsylvania,” said Phil Dubrow, Vice President and General Manager of WTAJ-TV. “He is a talented storyteller with a genuine passion for local sports and a natural ability to connect with viewers. Those qualities make him the ideal person to lead our sports department.”

Since joining WTAJ, Holsinger has covered many of the region’s biggest sports stories, from local high school championships to college athletics and professional sports. A lifelong local sports enthusiast, Riley competed in baseball, football and wrestling at Richland High School. His work has helped strengthen WTAJ’s commitment to delivering comprehensive sports coverage across all platforms.

As Sports Director, Holsinger will guide the station’s sports strategy while continuing to highlight the athletes, coaches and teams that make Central Pennsylvania unique. He will also spearhead special Steelers coverage, including game-day reports, training camp coverage, player interviews and exclusive Black & Gold Nation content throughout the NFL season.

“It is an honor to be selected as the Sports Director for WTAJ,” Holsinger said. “It’s been fun working in my hometown market, and I’m looking forward to leading our award-winning sports coverage. A big thank you goes out to everyone who has shaped my career and has supported me along the way!”

WTAJ is owned by Nexstar Media Group Inc. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. is America’s largest local television and media company with 200 broadcast stations (including partner stations) in 116 markets addressing more than 68% of U.S. television households and a growing digital media operation. Nexstar’s platform delivers exceptional local content and network programming to inform and entertain viewers, while providing premium, scalable local advertising opportunities for advertisers and brands across all screens and devices