HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania Department of General Services announced Friday that it will open an online auction this month, giving local governments and the public an opportunity to purchase surplus PennDOT vehicles and machinery.

According to a press release from the department, the inventory includes dump trucks, off-road equipment, and other heavy machinery previously used by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The department stated that the sale will occur entirely online through the GovDeals platform. A municipal auction for local governments will run from July 14 to July 28, according to state officials. The public auction will open on July 29 and run through August 14.

“Every piece of equipment sold through this auction represents our commitment to getting the most value from taxpayer-funded assets,” DGS Secretary Reggie McNeil said in the release.

McNeil also stated that putting the surplus vehicles back into service helps residents, businesses, and local governments access dependable equipment.

According to the department, interested buyers must register with GovDeals before they can browse the inventory or place bids. The platform can be accessed at GovDeals.com/penndot.

State officials noted that in-person inspections are available by appointment from August 4 to August 6. The inspections will take place between 7:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 5 Mountain Road in Grantville.

The State Surplus Property Program manages the auction, according to the release. The program resells government assets to reduce waste and benefit taxpayers.

For assistance with account setup, individuals can contact GovDeals customer service at 1-800-613-0156.

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