In this quiz: The PECO strike ends, a former governor weighs in on the SAVE America Act, and Pennsylvania’s contributions to America’s Time Capsule.

Asha Prihar of Spotlight PA

In this week’s quiz: The PECO strike ends, a former governor weighs in on the SAVE America Act, and Pennsylvania’s contributions to America’s Time Capsule.

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