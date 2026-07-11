HARRISBURG — Attorney General Dave Sunday announced that a former corrections officer at SCI Forest has been sentenced to 22 to 44 months in state prison for having sexual contact with multiple inmates, and using the prison’s computer database to steal the identities of other inmates.

Kristina Miller, 36, of Kane, McKean County, previously pleaded guilty to institutional sexual assault, unlawful use of a computer, and conspiracy to commit identity theft.

As part of her sentence, Miller was ordered to register as a sex offender for 15 years, pay $3,903 in restitution, and have no contact with the victims.

“This defendant not only abused her authority, but she compromised the safety of our correctional institutions and damaged the reputations of officers who work those facilities with integrity,” Attorney General Sunday said. “I am grateful to the Pennsylvania State Police and our team for a thorough investigation and prosecution which led to this appropriate resolution.”

An investigation alongside the Pennsylvania State Police revealed that between 2020 and 2023 Miller repeatedly engaged in sexual relationships with three inmates while she worked as a corrections officer at the Forest County facility.

While working at the prison, Miller also misused her access to the prison inmate database to retrieve confidential personal information and provide it to a co-conspirator as part of a financial fraud scheme.

This case was prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Rachel Wheeler of the Office of Attorney General’s Organized Crime Section.