BROCKPORT, PA– Bishop Jack Wisor will be hosting the 2026 First Apostles’ Doctrine Church’s Tent Revival at 5413 Route 219 in Brockport from August 3 – August 9. The theme of the revival will be “Death and Hell Followed.”

Music nightly at 6 pm, with Bishop Wisor’s revival message to follow at 7pm. Monday, the first evening, will feature a “Just for Jesus Testifying Meeting.” All are invited to come and share what Jesus has done and is doing in your life.

Camping is available all week. Recreational activities and Bible studies during the day are available for those interested. A picnic and a day full of recreation will be happening on Saturday.

A flier is attached with details and the complete schedule. For more information or to find out how you can help or to RSVP if you can join us for the picnic on Saturday, please call Bishop Wisor at 814-590-3898.

Bishop Jack Wisor is the Founding Minister of The First Apostles’ Doctrine Church. Bishop Wisor has been preaching, teaching and living the true gospel of Jesus Christ for over 26 years.

Bishop Wisor is a divinely anointed Man of God, a true messenger called and sent by God to teach all those who care about what true Christians need to understand about the days we live in and what God is looking for from His church and true followers of His son, Jesus, our Lord and Savior.

Bishop Wisor cares deeply for your everlasting soul. Come and spend time with him and many others during this upcoming revival as he helps us prepare for “Death and Hell Followed.”