HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 635 crashes, including six fatal crashes, and arrested 303 motorists for driving under the influence during the Independence Day holiday enforcement period, according to statistics released this week.

The enforcement effort covered the three-day period from July 3-5.

According to PSP, the 635 crashes resulted in 128 injuries and six fatalities. Alcohol or drug impairment was a factor in 55 crashes, including three of the fatal crashes.

Troopers also issued 15,567 traffic citations, including:

4,034 for speeding.

541 for seat belt violations.

97 for child safety seat violations.

10,895 for other traffic offenses.

Compared to the 2025 Independence Day enforcement period, crashes dropped by over 150 incidents this year, including five less fatal crashes.

The statistics released by PSP include only crashes investigated and enforcement actions taken by the Pennsylvania State Police and do not include incidents handled by municipal or other law enforcement agencies. Officials noted the figures are preliminary and may change as additional reports are finalized.

The post State Police Release Independence Day Weekend Crash, DUI Enforcement Statistics appeared first on exploreJefferson.