NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Heeter Lumber’s July sales bring a straightforward lineup of savings designed to help customers tackle midsummer projects with dependable materials at solid prices.
Whether you’re planning repairs, stocking up for the season, or starting something new, the New Bethlehem yard has a variety of deals that make shopping simple and affordable.
300′ Black Pipe – $300 per Coil
- Heeter Lumber is offering 1‑1/4″ 160 PSI 300′ black pipe for $300 per coil, a durable and cost‑effective option for long‑run water transport and farm use.
Rotating Sales Table – 50% Off
- The rotating sales table features select items marked 50% off, with new deals added regularly.
1/2″ x 4″ Asphalt Expansion Joint – $5.50 Each
- Heeter Lumber is highlighting 1/2″ x 4″ asphalt expansion joints for $5.50 each, perfect for concrete and asphalt installations.
PRODUCT HIGHLIGHT: EZ‑Straw Erosion‑Control Blanket
- EZ‑Straw is featured this month as a weed‑free erosion‑control blanket ideal for slopes and new grass seed.
Heeter Lumber’s July lineup offers practical savings across multiple departments, making it a great month to stock up, tackle repairs, or start new projects with dependable materials at competitive prices.
For additional specials, updates, and yard highlights, be sure to follow Heeter Lumber on Facebook—new deals and announcements are posted there throughout the month.
Stop by your local Heeter Lumber location today:
New Bethlehem
402 W. Broad Street
New Bethlehem, PA 16242
(814) 275-1565
Knox
507 E. State Street
Knox, PA 16232
(814) 797-1178
Sligo
101 Shorb Street
Sligo, PA 16255
(814) 745-2351
Rimersburg
851 Main Street
Rimersburg, PA 16248
(814) 473-3144
For more information and updates, follow Heeter Lumber’s Facebook page.
The post SPONSORED: July Sales Around the Yard at Heeter Lumber appeared first on exploreJefferson.
Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored/2026/07/10/sponsored-july-sales-around-the-yard-at-heeter-lumber-177477/