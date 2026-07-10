NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Heeter Lumber’s July sales bring a straightforward lineup of savings designed to help customers tackle midsummer projects with dependable materials at solid prices.

Whether you’re planning repairs, stocking up for the season, or starting something new, the New Bethlehem yard has a variety of deals that make shopping simple and affordable.

300′ Black Pipe – $300 per Coil

Heeter Lumber is offering 1‑1/4″ 160 PSI 300′ black pipe for $300 per coil, a durable and cost‑effective option for long‑run water transport and farm use.

Rotating Sales Table – 50% Off

The rotating sales table features select items marked 50% off, with new deals added regularly.

1/2″ x 4″ Asphalt Expansion Joint – $5.50 Each

Heeter Lumber is highlighting 1/2″ x 4″ asphalt expansion joints for $5.50 each, perfect for concrete and asphalt installations.

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHT: EZ‑Straw Erosion‑Control Blanket

EZ‑Straw is featured this month as a weed‑free erosion‑control blanket ideal for slopes and new grass seed.

Heeter Lumber’s July lineup offers practical savings across multiple departments, making it a great month to stock up, tackle repairs, or start new projects with dependable materials at competitive prices.

For additional specials, updates, and yard highlights, be sure to follow Heeter Lumber on Facebook—new deals and announcements are posted there throughout the month.

Stop by your local Heeter Lumber location today:

New Bethlehem

402 W. Broad Street

New Bethlehem, PA 16242

(814) 275-1565

Knox

507 E. State Street

Knox, PA 16232

(814) 797-1178

Sligo

101 Shorb Street

Sligo, PA 16255

(814) 745-2351

Rimersburg

851 Main Street

Rimersburg, PA 16248

(814) 473-3144

For more information and updates, follow Heeter Lumber’s Facebook page.

The post SPONSORED: July Sales Around the Yard at Heeter Lumber appeared first on exploreJefferson.