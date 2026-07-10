CLEARFIELD, Pa. — A Morrisdale man accused of burglary and wire theft waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court.

State Police charged Mark Thomas Plisco with two felony counts of burglary, two misdemeanor counts each of theft of secondary metal and criminal mischief, and a misdemeanor count of possessing instruments of crime.

His case now moves to the Court of Common Pleas for further disposition. Plisco remains lodged in the Clearfield County Jail after failing to post $125,000 bail.

His co-defendant, Carl Frederick Gaines, 54, of Munson, who faces the same charges, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on July 1. He remains held in the county jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, police watched the property of a fabricating company in Burnside Borough between June 18 and June 23, in an attempt to capture two burglary suspects who had been stealing copper wire from the business. The suspects had previously taken over 80 pounds of wire and had caused a few thousand dollars in damage to the property.

Police saw Gaines and Plisco walking on to the property with a ladder in their hands on June 23. They also allegedly had a grinder with them to cut wiring.

Troopers took both Gaines and Plisco into custody and questioned them separately.

Gaines allegedly stated to authorities that Plisco contacted him on June 17, saying that he knew a spot to get some wire. He asked Gaines if he wanted to help. Gaines admitted he agreed because he was not working at that time.

Plisco reportedly picked him up on June 18 and they traveled to the Burnside business with the intent of stealing copper wiring, Gaines said. They pulled copper wiring from piping and tubes, he told police. They then loaded up Plisco’s truck and drove back to Plisco’s residence.

Gaines said he was paid $150 by Plisco for his assistance. Gaines stated that Plisco got his share of the copper wiring from the truck and put it into his garage. Gaines kept the rest of the wire at his residence, he said.

On June 22, Plisco called him again asking if he wanted to go back to the same business. Gaines agreed to go, and police took them into custody after they arrived at the scene.

In his interview, Plisco said two individuals told him that the business was to be torn down with all the copper there going to waste. He admitted to scoping out the property sometime in April. He corroborated Gaines’s story, except that he claimed Gaines stripped the copper wire from the place while he had only gathered up wiring that was all over the floor, according to police.