UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Saddle up for the Equine Experience at Penn State’s 2026 Ag Progress Days and don’t miss crowd-favorite demonstrations for everyone from casual spectators to avid horse enthusiasts.

During the three-day event, Aug. 11-13, visitors can attend demonstrations and interact with Penn State equine science faculty and staff to learn about horse health and care. Located at the top of Main Street at the Ag Progress Days site at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center at Rock Springs, the Equine Arena and Equine Exhibits Building will showcase the variety and versatility of the equine world.

“Visitors to Ag Progress Days should make sure to come up to the equine area to check out the horses and see some fun demonstrations,” said Danielle Smarsh, equine extension specialist and associate professor of equine science in the College of Agricultural Sciences.

Highlights include:

Spring Mount Percherons, owned and shown by David and Linda Hershey, of Warriors Mark, will be on-site all three days to host the popular six-horse hitch. demonstrations. New this year, Spring Mount Percherons also will host a “Visit with the Gentle Giants” on Wednesday to learn more about the Percheron breed.

Bear Hill Logging demonstrations are an interactive way to learn more about horse logging and restorative forestry. Bear Hill specializes in low-impact timber management, selective harvests and wetlands logging.

The Capital Area Therapeutic Riding Association Youth Ambassadors will show off their miniature horses.

Rick Shaffer of R&S Paso Fino, of Somerset, will return for breed clinics and riding demonstrations with this unique horse breed.

Visitors can learn the basics of handling and training young horses in demonstrations with American quarter horses hosted by the Penn State Horse Barn.

The Keystone Dressage and Combined Drill Team will return to Ag Progress Days to put their horses through their paces during several demonstrations.

USA Working Equitation returns with several interactive demonstrations of this uniquely inclusive sport that combines elements of classical dressage, obstacle negotiation, speed and cattle work.

Sponsored by Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences, Ag Progress Days is held at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center at Rock Springs, 9 miles southwest of State College on Route 45. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 11; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 12; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 13. Admission and parking are free.

For more information, visit the Ag Progress Days website. X users can find and share information about the event by using the hashtag #agprogressdays, and the event also can be found on Facebook (@AgProgressDays).