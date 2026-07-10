HARRISBURG, Pa. — A former corrections officer at the State Correctional Institution at Forest has been sentenced to 22 to 44 months in state prison for having sexual contact with multiple inmates and using a prison database to steal inmate identities, Attorney General Dave Sunday announced.

Kristina Miller, 36, of Kane, McKean County, previously pleaded guilty to institutional sexual assault, unlawful use of a computer and conspiracy to commit identity theft.

As part of her sentence, Miller was ordered to register as a sex offender for 15 years, pay $3,903 in restitution and have no contact with the victims.

“This defendant not only abused her authority, but she compromised the safety of our correctional institutions and damaged the reputations of officers who work those facilities with integrity,” Sunday said. “I am grateful to the Pennsylvania State Police and our team for a thorough investigation and prosecution which led to this appropriate resolution.”

An investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police and the attorney general’s office revealed that between 2020 and 2023, Miller repeatedly engaged in sexual relationships with three inmates while working as a corrections officer at the Forest County facility.

While working at the prison, Miller also misused her access to the inmate database to retrieve confidential personal information and provide it to a co-conspirator as part of a financial fraud scheme.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Rachel Wheeler of the Attorney General’s Organized Crime Section.

Case details:

According to a criminal complaint filed on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, the investigation–led by Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Francine Faso of the Bureau of Criminal Investigations Organized Crime Unit–began after sexual abuse allegations surfaced in May 2023 at the State Correctional Institution Forest. The Prison Rape Elimination Act Lieutenant at SCI Forest initially conducted an internal probe before state police involvement.

The complaint states that Kristina Miller worked at the facility from early 2020 until April 2023. According to the criminal complaint, she engaged in sexual relationships with three inmates who served as “block workers” — positions that allowed them greater freedom of movement to perform cleaning and maintenance duties.

According to the complaint, the relationships developed separately over her employment period. The complaint notes that one inmate reported physical contact began seven months after Miller started working at the prison, involving inappropriate touching and kissing. Another inmate detailed approximately 4 to 5 sexual encounters, including oral sex and intercourse, while a third reported several sexual contacts beginning in Fall 2022.

Following the investigation, all three inmates were transferred to different state correctional institutions, the complaint notes.

Investigators uncovered an additional relationship with former inmate Dayon McCracken after his release on parole. According to the complaint, their communication included explicit text messages, photos, and videos.

The complaint states that in March 2023, Miller allegedly used her access to the Department of Corrections’ internal database (DOC Net) to obtain personal information of six inmates serving life sentences without parole. She provided McCracken with names, birth dates, and Social Security numbers for a planned loan fraud scheme. Computer logs verified her database access, investigators said. In exchange for the information, Miller was offered a new car, the complaint continues.

According to the complaint, when interviewed, Miller acknowledged the relationships were consensual and admitted violating the Prison Rape Elimination Act. She told investigators she “enjoyed being looked at in a different way” and appreciated the inmates’ attention. The complaint states Miller told investigators that “if there was one thing she was guilty of, it would be infidelity.”

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