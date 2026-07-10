HARRISBURG – As part of an 11-bill legislative package designed to lower electricity costs and expand energy production, Rep. Mike Armanini (R-Elk/Clearfield) is working on legislation affecting environmental permitting.

Armanini’s measure would require that all permit appeals before the Environmental Hearing Board be heard within one year. He cited a proposed energy generation project in Clinton County that was scrapped due to uncertainty caused by appeals.

“Projects are getting significantly delayed and killed during the appeals process at a time when we desperately need more electricity added to our 13-state grid,” Armanini said.

House Republicans are working on the 11 bills at a time when PJM Interconnection has warned of grid shortages as early as summer 2027.

Rep. Joshua D. Kail (R-Beaver/Washington) and Armanini talked about how having Pennsylvania produce more baseload energy will create family-sustaining jobs and prevent brownouts and blackouts — two devastating scenarios residents face if the status quo is not reversed.

“Pennsylvania is in a unique position to be an energy powerhouse because of the abundance of resources we have,” Kail said.

The package would streamline permitting, modernize the environmental review process and provide greater certainty for businesses investing in Pennsylvania. It seeks to eliminate the gross receipts tax on electric utility service and protect Pennsylvania ratepayers from subsidizing electric transmission costs driven by other states.