ANNVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs is urging veterans who need help finding lost military paperwork to contact the agency to get credit for their service, according to an announcement on Wednesday.

The DD Form 214 is issued when a service member leaves active duty. According to state officials, this document is required to verify military service for benefits, retirement, and employment. Missing records cause long delays when veterans attempt to access their benefits.

DMVA Executive Director of Veterans Affairs Keith Graham stated that helping veterans receive their earned benefits is a top priority for the department.

“That process always starts with having the right paperwork to prove military service,” Graham said. “We invite Pennsylvania’s veterans to reach out if they need help. Our team of accredited veteran service officers is standing-by, passionate and ready to assist you.”

According to agency data, the department responded to more than 1,300 requests for assistance with finding military records during the past fiscal year. This total included 792 phone calls. Officials noted that the agency also helps locate DD-215 forms to correct errors on original documentation.

Veterans can request assistance by calling the department toll-free at 1-800-547-2838 or by emailing RA-REQ@pa.gov.

Information is also available through the online Records Request Program. Family members and veterans can join the DMVA Veterans Registry at register.dmva.pa.gov to receive updates.

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