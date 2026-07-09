When your project calls for strength, reliability, and long-term performance, DuBrook delivers with a full line of quality precast concrete products.

Whether you’re tackling a residential, commercial, agricultural, or municipal project, our precast solutions are designed to save time on the job while standing up to the demands of everyday use.

Precast Products Available

Inlet Boxes

Built for dependable stormwater management and drainage systems, our precast inlet boxes are engineered for durability and easy installation. Multiple configurations are available to meet the needs of your project, including complete units, meter tops, and grate tops in a variety of sizes.

Sizes include:

2′ x 2′ complete

2′ x 3′ complete

2′ x 4′ complete

2′ x 2′ m top

2′ x 4′ m top

2′ x 2′ grate top

2′ x 4′ grate top

Septic Tanks

DuBrook offers precast septic tanks built to meet quality standards for dependable, long-lasting performance. Available in several capacities and compartment configurations, our tanks are designed for efficient installation and years of reliable service. Made-to-order options are also available for larger projects.

Sizes include:

1000 gallon | two compartment

1000 gallon | single compartment

500 gallon

1500 gallon | two compartment*

1500 gallon | single compartment*

*made to order

Waste Blocks

Our precast waste blocks provide a versatile solution for retaining walls, material storage bins, barriers, and other construction applications. Available in multiple sizes, these heavy-duty blocks offer the strength and flexibility contractors and property owners depend on.

Sizes include:

2′ x 2′ x 3′

2′ x 2′ x 6′

Available at All DuBrook Locations

DuBrook’s precast products are available at all of our locations, making it easy to get the materials you need when you need them. Product availability and pricing may vary by location and quantity, so we encourage you to contact your local DuBrook team for the most up-to-date information and a customized quote.

If you’re looking for dependable precast concrete products backed by knowledgeable service, DuBrook is ready to help.

For more information or to request a quote, call 844-DUBROOK or email ericg@mandbgroup.net.

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