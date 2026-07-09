JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police have released details on multiple recent incidents, including two thefts, and an alleged assault by a prisoner.

Canceled Check Leads to Theft Investigation

According to PSP Punxsutawney, a 53-year-old Summerville woman reported being the victim of theft by deception on July 8.

Police said the woman had applied for a job online and was paid with a check valued at $4,950. The woman told police that the check was later canceled.

Assault at Jefferson County Jail

State police are investigating an alleged assault on two corrections officers at the Jefferson County Jail.

According to police, at approximately 7:07 p.m. on July 6, an inmate assaulted two officers after making a phone call at the jail on Service Center Road in Pine Creek Township. The officers, a 23-year-old Brookville woman and a 33-year-old Summerville man, were able to subdue the inmate and return him to his cell without further incident. The investigation remains ongoing.

Facebook Marketplace Theft by Deception

Troopers are also investigating another theft by deception reported on Starr Road in Henderson Township.

Police said an 18-year-old Reynoldsville woman reported being scammed out of $800 through Facebook Marketplace on June 29. The suspect’s identity is unknown, and the investigation continues.

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