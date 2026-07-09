BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Two Brookville residents face criminal charges after they allegedly fled the scene of a two-vehicle accident and later provided false statements to police.

Criminal dockets show that charges were filed against Lacy Jane Kiehl, 43, and Matthew Wazelle, 42, on July 1 in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Brookville Borough Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of White Street and Madison Avenue on May 29 at approximately 1:42 p.m.

A witness told police that a white Ford pickup truck failed to stop at a stop sign on Madison Avenue and struck another vehicle traveling north on Route 36, the complaint states. The witness followed the pickup truck and obtained the license plate number, according to the affidavit.

Police used registration information to identify Kiehl as the owner of the 2004 white Ford F150, according to police records.

The driver of the struck vehicle told police she was driving past Madison Avenue when the white pickup truck struck her passenger side, the complaint says. The victim is requesting $11,204.01 in restitution for damages to her green 2023 Chevrolet Traverse, according to police.

The affidavit states that both Kiehl and Wazelle had suspended driving privileges at the time of the crash. Additionally, the registration for Kiehl’s truck was suspended due to insurance cancellation, and the vehicle lacked a valid safety inspection, the complaint alleges.

On May 30, investigators located the damaged pickup truck at a home in New Bethlehem, according to the affidavit. A witness at that residence told police that Kiehl and Wazelle arrived in the truck on the afternoon of the crash, left it there with the license plate removed, and borrowed another vehicle, the complaint states.

During a police interview on May 30, Kiehl told investigators she had traveled to New York for Wazelle’s birthday and that her truck was not in Brookville at the time of the crash, according to the affidavit. Wazelle provided a similar statement during a June 13 interview, according to court records. Police determined these statements were false, leading to charges of making false reports to law enforcement, the complaint says.

Kiehl faces the following charges, according to court records:

Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

False Report — Falsely Incriminate Another, Misdemeanor 2

Accident Involving Damage to Attended Vehicle, Misdemeanor 3

Eight summary traffic violations, including reckless driving, careless driving, and failing to stop and render aid.

Meanwhile, court dockets show Wazelle is charged with the following offenses:

False Report — Falsely Incriminate Another, Misdemeanor 2

Accident Involving Damage to Attended Vehicle, Misdemeanor 3

Failing to Stop and Give Information or Render Aid, Summary

Both defendants are scheduled for preliminary hearings on August 20 before Judge Bazylak.

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