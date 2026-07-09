CLEARFIELD, Pa. — A Philipsburg man faces a felony charge for allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor’s cat.

State police charged Scott Alan Reams, 64, with felony aggravated cruelty to animals and misdemeanor cruelty to animals. He remains free on $1,000 unsecured bail.

Reams waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court, sending the case to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim contacted police on June 16 to report that his cat had escaped his West Decatur home and entered a nearby neighbor’s field. The victim reported hearing a “pop” sound that he believed was either a firecracker or a firearm before finding his cat, “Goose,” dead from a gunshot wound.

Troopers canvassing the area discovered blood in the grass approximately 30 to 40 feet away from a chicken coop owned by Reams.

When questioned by officers, Reams initially denied knowing what happened but then admitted to shooting the cat because he thought the animal was going after his chickens. Reams allegedly stated that he saw the cat coming across the field toward his chickens, which prompted him to retrieve his rifle. When he returned to the field, the cat was moving away from the chickens; however, he told police he shot him anyway.