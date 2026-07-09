PA– Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is pleased to announce that their new 2026 Pour Tour brochure is now available.

A total of fourteen businesses will be participating this year: seven wineries, three breweries, and four distilleries. Each participant has a listing with their location, contact information, along with their website or Facebook page address. There is also a section to collect stickers from each participant.

When all fourteen stickers have been collected, brochures can be redeemed by mailing them to the PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau office for a free Pour Tour 2026 Survivor t-shirt. The contest period runs from July through November. Pour Tour brochures are available for download online at VisitPAGO.com/free-information, PAGO branded information racks across Cameron, Elk, and Forest Counties, and at PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau members’ locations.

“One of the quickest growing trends in travel are vacations or weekend getaways based around visiting local wineries, breweries, and distilleries. We affectionately call these visitors “Booze Travelers.” Our last Pour Tour was such a success that we made a few updates and designed a new shirt for 2026. The 2026 Wine, Beer, & Shine brochures are designed to be a complete guide for those interested in experiencing and enjoying the unique flavors of our region.” -John Straitiff, Executive Director Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau.

The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is a membership-based travel promotion organization serving three counties in Northwest Pennsylvania: Cameron, Elk, and Forest.

The mission of the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is to design and implement marketing strategies/programs with the specific intent of increasing overnight travel-related expenditures and awareness of the region as the home of “Endless Outdoor Adventure.”